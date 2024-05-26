Atlanta Braves outfielder and reigning National League Most Valuable Player Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered a non-contact injury while running the bases Sunday during a game against the Pirates. The Braves at present are characterizing the injury as left knee soreness. As Mark Bowman notes, Acuña will undergo further evaluation, but that might not happen until Sunday night.

Here's a look at what happened:

And here's another angle:

As you can see, Acuña appeared to plant his left foot in an effort to redirect back toward second base and then collapsed in obvious pain. He was down for some time and left the game as he was experiencing discomfort in the area of his left knee.

In 2021, Acuña suffered an ACL tear in his right knee – an injury that cost him roughly half of that season and then a sizable portion of 2022. In 2018, Acuña missed a month with a left ACL sprain.

This season, Acuña has a batting line of .246/.348/.356 with four home runs in 48 games going into Sunday. He's coming off a 2023 season in which he hit 41 home runs, stole an MLB-leading 73 bases, and compiled a WAR of 8.2. While Acuña hasn't performed in line with expectations thus far in 2024, his loss for any significant amount of time would be a crucial one for the Braves, who trail the Phillies in the NL East.