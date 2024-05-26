The Toronto Blue Jays (23-28) and the Detroit Tigers (25-27) meet in the third and final game of their series on Sunday. Detroit won the first two games of the series and will look to complete the sweep after winning 6-2 on Friday and 2-1 on Saturday. However, Toronto will send ace Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 2.61 ERA) to the mound, while the Tigers will counter with Casey Mize (1-3, 4.57 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET from Comerica Field in Detroit. The Blue Jays are the -133 money line favorite (risk $133 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Blue Jays odds, while Detroit is a +113 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Blue Jays vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays money line: Detroit +113, Toronto -133

Tigers vs. Blue Jays over/under: 8 runs

Tigers vs. Blue Jays run line: Detroit +1.5 (-152)

DET: The Over has hit in seven of Detroit's last nine games

TOR: The Blue Jays have won 12 of 18 against the Tigers

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit will be looking to put a previous five-game losing streak in the rearview mirror by completing the sweep on Sunday. Kerry Carpenter has been the biggest threat in the Tigers' lineup this season, slashing .285/.340/.576 with eight home runs and 29 RBI.

Carpenter has homered in both games this series and he'll look to continue to stay hot on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mize was shelled for six earned runs in 1 2/3 innings his last time out but he had managed quality starts in his last two starts prior to that.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays will be relying heavily on Kikuchi to continue what has already been a spectacular season for the Japanese lefty. Kikuchi has given up three earned runs or less in nine of his 10 starts this season and has 61 strikeouts over 58 innings.

However, Toronto has only managed to score three runs in the first two games of the series and offense has been a struggle all year, with no regulars posting an OPS better than .796 over the first 51 games this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been hot of late, as he enters Sunday on a four-game hitting streak with three extra-base hits during that span.

How to make Tigers vs. Blue Jays picks

