MLB DFS: Mallex Smith and best picks for September 18 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The race for the postseason continues to heat up on Tuesday night with a loaded Major League Baseball schedule featuring every team in the league. FanDuel is hosting a $325,000 MLB Deuces Wild that pays out $100,000 to the winner, while DraftKings is offering a $350,000 Mega Turn Two that also pays $100,000 to the top finisher. Before entering these or any other MLB DFS tournaments on Tuesday, Sept. 18, check out the top MLB DFS picks and optimal lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and a predictive data engineer at SportsLine.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.

On Monday, McClure rostered Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at $3,200 on FanDuel. The result: Pederson exploded for two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored -- returning a massive haul of 50.1 points and almost 16x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday's main slate, McClure is banking on Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi at $3,500 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Choi's had his best hitting month of the season in September with a .286 average and five home runs. He went deep on Tuesday against the Rangers, and has a great chance to return value again on Tuesday.

He's stacking him with outfielder Mallex Smith at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings to take advantage of a matchup against Rangers starter Yovani Gallardo (5.94 ERA) at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at an extremely affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.