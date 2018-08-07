MLB, Indians unveil logo for 2019 All-Star Game
Cleveland will host the All-Star game for the first time since 1997 next year
The 2018 postseason races are starting to heat up, but, on Tuesday, MLB and the Indians took a moment to look ahead to 2019.
Tuesday afternoon the logo for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game was unveiled during a press conference at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Here's the logo:
Cleveland is of course home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which has been dutifully incorporated into the logo. A simple yet effective design that is.
Also, it is no surprise Chief Wahoo does not make an appearance. The Indians are removing the offensive logo from their uniform beginning next season.
"This is a very exciting time for our city and organization," said Indians owner Paul Dolan in a statement. "Today's logo unveil starts the countdown to 2019 All-Star Week festivities and is an invitation to baseball fans around the world to come visit our Rock N' Roll city. With significant renovations over the last few years at Progressive Field, our ballpark truly is a crowned jewel and we look forward to putting on a great show for Major League Baseball."
Next year Progressive Field will host the MLB All-Star Game for the first since 1997, back when it was known as Jacobs Field. Dodger Stadium will host the 2020 All-Star Game. A site for the 2021 game has not yet been announced, though Citizens Bank Park and SunTrust Park are considered potential candidates.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Baseball player calls umpire trash
If you're going to get ejected, you might as well make the most of it
-
deGrom still getting no help
Can't deGrom get some better teammates?
-
From ALCS to awful in four years
Remember when the Orioles and Royals were playing for the AL pennant?
-
Cano close to rejoining Mariners as 1B
Not unless can Cano pitch, that is
-
MLB DFS, Aug. 7: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Minors team wins with no hits or walks
The Clearwater Threshers scored the game-winning run on a ground ball to first base