MLB, Indians unveil logo for 2019 All-Star Game

The 2018 postseason races are starting to heat up, but, on Tuesday, MLB and the Indians took a moment to look ahead to 2019.

Tuesday afternoon the logo for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game was unveiled during a press conference at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Here's the logo:

Here is the 2019 MLB All Star Game logo. #MLBAllStar19 pic.twitter.com/dS1FzPKrAg — Alex Hooper (@lexhooper) August 7, 2018

Cleveland is of course home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which has been dutifully incorporated into the logo. A simple yet effective design that is.

Also, it is no surprise Chief Wahoo does not make an appearance. The Indians are removing the offensive logo from their uniform beginning next season.

"This is a very exciting time for our city and organization," said Indians owner Paul Dolan in a statement. "Today's logo unveil starts the countdown to 2019 All-Star Week festivities and is an invitation to baseball fans around the world to come visit our Rock N' Roll city. With significant renovations over the last few years at Progressive Field, our ballpark truly is a crowned jewel and we look forward to putting on a great show for Major League Baseball."

Next year Progressive Field will host the MLB All-Star Game for the first since 1997, back when it was known as Jacobs Field. Dodger Stadium will host the 2020 All-Star Game. A site for the 2021 game has not yet been announced, though Citizens Bank Park and SunTrust Park are considered potential candidates.