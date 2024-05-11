The Colorado Rockies won back-to-back games for the first time this season when they beat the Giants on Thursday and the Rangers on Friday. Charlie Blackmon and Ezequiel Tovar both finished with three hits in a 9-1 win on Thursday, returning big numbers in MLB DFS contests. Center fielder Brenton Doyle has been a valuable player to include in MLB DFS lineups as well, batting .285 with four home runs and 11 RBI during his second big-league season. He has a favorable matchup on Saturday night against Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, who is 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA through his first 36 innings of the season.

Heaney is coming off his best two starts of the season though, allowing just one earned run against both the Nationals and Athletics. Finding an ideal matchup is one aspect of building a winning MLB DFS strategy, and recent form is certainly part of that equation.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Morton allowed one earned run and struck out seven batters across seven innings, returning 29.4 points on DraftKings and 49 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at $6,400 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Witt is among the league's leaders offensively so far this season, batting .310 with five home runs and 20 RBI. He has gone hitless in his last two outings, which is the first time he has gone back-to-back games without a hit this season.

Witt had three multi-hit performances in a four-game stretch earlier this week, hitting his fifth homer of the season against Milwaukee on Wednesday. He has scored at least one run in 10 of his last 14 games, leading Kansas City's offense with 36 runs overall this season. Witt is facing Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, who allowed four earned runs on six hits at Pittsburgh his last time out.

McClure is also rostering Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy at $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Muncy continues to add power to MLB DFS lineups, as he sits in a tie for eighth on the MLB home run leaderboard. He has hit nine long balls this season after hitting 39 of them during the 2023 regular season.

Muncy had one of the biggest individual performances of any player this year when he went 4 of 5 with three homers and four RBI in a win over Atlanta last Saturday. He added a grand slam against Miami on Tuesday, and he is always a threat to post huge numbers due to the Dodgers lineup. Muncy draws a favorable matchup against Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron, who is 1-4 with a 5.82 ERA.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 11, 2024

