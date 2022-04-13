Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have agreed to once again extend Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer's administrative leave for another week. Bauer's leave now stretches through Friday, April 22, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. His leave had previously been set to expire on Sunday, April 16.

Bauer, 31, has not pitched since last June 28. Days after that start, he was accused of assault. He was then placed on administrative leave by the league while it conducted an investigation in stereo with the Pasadena police department. The latter announced on February 8 that Bauer would not face criminal charges in relation to the allegations.

Even without the police department pressing charges, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred could still suspend Bauer under the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. It's unclear when the league will wrap up its investigation and announce a decision on his availability heading forward.

Bauer made 17 starts with the Dodgers last season prior to being placed on leave. He signed a three-year contract worth $102 million during the 2020-21 offseason. Unlike players who are suspended, individuals placed on administrative leave continue to be paid in whole, according to the Los Angeles Times.