mlb-postseason-bracket-7.png
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

The 2020 World Series got started earlier this week, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays have split the first two games in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is set for Friday night.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you'll find the schedule for the World Series, as well as results from the LCS, LDS and the Wild Card Series:

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Tue., Oct. 20

World Series Game 1

Dodgers 8, Rays 3

FINAL

Fox

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 21

World Series Game 2

Rays 6, Dodgers 4

FINAL

Fox

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 23

World Series Game 3

Dodgers vs. Rays

8 p.m.

Fox

Arlington

Sat., Oct. 24

World Series Game 4

Dodgers vs. Rays

8 p.m.

Fox

Arlington

Sun., Oct. 25

World Series Game 5

Dodgers vs. Rays

8 p.m.

Fox

Arlington

Tue., Oct. 27

World Series Game 6*

Rays vs. Dodgers

8 p.m.

Fox

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 28

World Series Game 7*

Rays vs. Dodgers

8 p.m.

Fox

Arlington

*- if necessary

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., Oct. 11

ALCS Game 1

Rays 2, Astros 1

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Mon., Oct. 12

ALCS Game 2

Rays 4, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego


NLCS Game 1

Braves 5, Dodgers 1

FINAL

Fox

Arlington

Tue., Oct. 13

NLCS Game 2

Braves 8, Dodgers 7

FINAL

FS1

Arlington


ALCS Game 3

Rays 5, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Wed., Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3

Dodgers 15, Braves 3

FINAL

FS1

Arlington


ALCS Game 4

Astros 4, Rays 3

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Thurs., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 5

Astros 4, Rays 3

FINAL

TBS

San Diego


NLCS Game 4

Braves 10, Dodgers 2

FINAL

Fox & FS1

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 6

Astros 7, Rays 4

FINAL

TBS

San Diego


NLCS Game 5

Dodgers 7, Braves 3

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

Sat., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 6

Dodgers 3, Braves 1

FINAL

FS1

Arlington


ALCS Game 7

Rays 4, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Sun., Oct. 18

NLCS Game 7

Dodgers 4, Braves 3

FINAL

Fox & FS1

Arlington

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., Oct. 11

ALCS Game 1

Rays 2, Astros 1

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Mon., Oct. 12

ALCS Game 2

Rays 4, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego


NLCS Game 1

Braves 5, Dodgers 1

FINAL

Fox

Arlington

Tue., Oct. 13

NLCS Game 2

Braves 8, Dodgers 7

FINAL

FS1

Arlington


ALCS Game 3

Rays 5, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Wed., Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3

Dodgers 15, Braves 3

FINAL

FS1

Arlington


ALCS Game 4

Astros 4, Rays 3

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Thurs., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 5

Astros 4, Rays 3

FINAL

TBS

San Diego


NLCS Game 4

Braves 10, Dodgers 2

FINAL

Fox & FS1

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 6

Astros 7, Rays 4

FINAL

TBS

San Diego


NLCS Game 5

Dodgers 7, Braves 3

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

Sat., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 6

Dodgers 3, Braves 1

FINAL

FS1

Arlington


ALCS Game 7

Rays 4, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Sun., Oct. 18

NLCS Game 7

Dodgers 4, Braves 3

FINAL

Fox & FS1

Arlington

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., Oct. 11

ALCS Game 1

Rays 2, Astros 1

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Mon., Oct. 12

ALCS Game 2

Rays 4, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego


NLCS Game 1

Braves 5, Dodgers 1

FINAL

Fox

Arlington

Tue., Oct. 13

NLCS Game 2

Braves 8, Dodgers 7

FINAL

FS1

Arlington


ALCS Game 3

Rays 5, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Wed., Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3

Dodgers 15, Braves 3

FINAL

FS1

Arlington


ALCS Game 4

Astros 4, Rays 3

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Thurs., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 5

Astros 4, Rays 3

FINAL

TBS

San Diego


NLCS Game 4

Braves 10, Dodgers 2

FINAL

Fox & FS1

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 6

Astros 7, Rays 4

FINAL

TBS

San Diego


NLCS Game 5

Dodgers 7, Braves 3

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

Sat., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 6

Dodgers 3, Braves 1

FINAL

FS1

Arlington


ALCS Game 7

Rays 4, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Sun., Oct. 18

NLCS Game 7

Dodgers 4, Braves 3

FINAL

Fox & FS1

Arlington

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:

  • Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
  • Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
  • Oct. 5: ALDS begins
  • Oct. 6: NLDS begins
  • Oct. 11: ALCS begins
  • Oct. 12: NLCS begins
  • Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
  • Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
  • Oct. 20: World Series begins
  • Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)