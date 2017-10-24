MLB prospect expert weighs in on the other Yankees prospects you should know

Over the weekend, the New York Yankees were eliminated in the American League Championship Series. As weird as it sounds, the upstart Yankees have a lot of reasons to hold their heads high, as they have a bright future ahead.

While some of the top Yankees prospects are well known, we decided to ask Craig Goldstein, the minor-league editor at Baseball Prospectus, for his thoughts on some others you should know about. You can follow Craig on Twitter here, and make sure to catch BP's top-10 lists, which will begin shortly after the World Series.

Could Chance Adams crack the Yankees Opening Day rotation? Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

What is Chance Adams' ceiling -- could he crack the Opening Day rotation?

If you're optimistic, you can see a third starter in Adams (and to be clear, that means you're generally highly thought of -- third starters are very good). He can bump 97 mph but generally sits in the low-to-mid 90s, flashing a plus slider and a solid curve. There's a starter in there, but he's not as tall as you'd like, the changeup lags a bit, and there are definitely nights he's a two-pitch guy. Shorter two-pitch guys tend to end up in the bullpen.



He probably deserved a shot at the rotation in 2017 over the Luis Cessas of the world, so yeah, dependent on what the Yankees do in free agency (Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia are free agents), he's got a chance to open the year in the rotation.

Estevan Florial was a pop-up prospect in 2017. Is he worthy of the hype?

Can I curse? An emphatic hell yes. Everyone on our team who saw Florial raved about him. He's athletic in everything he does, can hang in center right now, and should be above-average in a corner down the line. The bat speed is electric and while he'll swing and miss a bunch (148 strikeouts this year), the power is there to balance that out -- and he has the hand-eye coordination to improve. He's still raw, so don't put the cart ahead of the horse, but the tools are absolutely worth salivating over.

The Yankees are loaded with talented young infielders -- where do Miguel Andujar and Nick Solak factor in?

Solak needs to find a home defensively. He can really swing it, but there's not going to be a ton of defensive value without some surprising changes. Andujar is a heck of an athlete who just might not have the hands for third. He's also running up against Gleyber Torres as a future third baseman of the Yankees, so it's good he's athletic enough to handle other positions. He made strides making contact in 2017, but there's still plenty of length to his swing, and he could use an uptick in power if he's going to be a major-league regular. On a crowded team like the Yankees, he just might function as a utility guy. That's good depth.

Domingo Acevedo has one of the best fastballs in the minors -- do you think he's likely to avoid the bullpen long-term?

In a word: no.

He's got the starter's frame but the mechanics are … not what you see out of high-workload starters. The Yankees are good at getting these types to be starters, but Acevedo would be a tall task (pun only semi-intended), even for them.

Who is a Yankees prospect you're higher on than the industry consensus?

It's tough to know at the given moment with lists only just starting to come out. Fortunately the Yankees will be the second one we run this offseason, so we have an idea where we are on their guys -- just less of an idea on some others. We're going to have Florial in the top-25 (overall), and we're really high on Albert Abreu's raw stuff … just need him to stay healthy. We were higher on Justus Sheffield at midseason, and that could repeat itself again, too. Whether those actually pan out to be higher/lower than others' ordinal rankings is tough to say at this point.

Thanks again to Craig. Remember to follow him on Twitter and to check out BP's prospect coverage all winter.