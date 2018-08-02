MLB releases postseason schedule, and it doesn't include any November baseball
Game 7 of the World Series, if necessary, would fall on Oct. 31
Major League Baseball has released its postseason schedule for 2018 and there's immediately good news: no November baseball. If the World Series runs all seven games -- and c'mon, it's best when it does -- the final game of the season would take place on Halloween.
Here's the schedule, obviously subject to change when it comes to bad weather. Remember, the final day of the regular season is Sunday, Sept. 30, so any tiebreaker game would come on Monday, Oct. 1.
Wild Card Games
NL Wild Card Game: Tuesday, Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Game: Wednesday, Oct. 3
NLDS
Games 1: Thursday, Oct. 5
Games 2: Friday, Oct. 5
Games 3: Sunday, Oct. 7
Games 4, if necessary: Monday, Oct. 8
Games 5, if necessary: Wednesday, Oct. 10
ALDS
Games 1: Friday, Oct. 5
Games 2: Saturday, Oct. 6
Games 3: Monday, Oct. 8
Games 4, if necessary: Tuesday, Oct. 9
Games 5, if necessary: Thursday, Oct. 11
NLCS
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 12
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 13
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 16
Game 5, if necessary: Wednesday, Oct. 17
Game 6, if necessary: Friday, Oct. 19
Game 7, if necessary: Saturday, Oct. 20
ALCS
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 13
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 14
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 16
Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 17
Game 5, if necessary: Thursday, Oct. 18
Game 6, if necessary: Saturday, Oct. 20
Game 7, if necessary: Sunday, Oct. 21
World Series
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 23
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 24
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 26
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 27
Game 5, if necessary: Sunday, Oct. 28
Game 6, if necessary: Tuesday, Oct. 30
Game 7, if necessary: Wednesday, Oct. 31
Of note here would be the best day each postseason, which this year is Friday, Oct. 5, with four playoff games in the same day. Get those fake doctor notes ready! Also, having Game 7 of the NLCS on the same day as Game 6 of the ALCS would be fun if that's how it goes down.
Fox has the World Series and NLCS this season with TBS getting the ALCS. ESPN has the NL Wild Card Game while TBS gets the AL side. The divisional series round has an assortment of Fox Sports 1, MLB Network and TBS coverage. MLB.tv, of course, has everything for the cordless folks.
