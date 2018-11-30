MLB trade rumors: Nationals in serious discussions to land Indians catcher Yan Gomes

The Washington Nationals received unsatisfactory production from their catchers last season. General manager Mike Rizzo seems determined to make sure that won't be the case in 2019. Rizzo signed Kurt Suzuki to a two-year deal early in the winter, and on Friday he was reportedly in talks to acquire Yan Gomes from the Cleveland Indians:

#Nationals in serious discussions with #Indians about a trade for catcher Yan Gomes, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2018

Gomes, 31, hit .266/.313/.449 (103 OPS+) with 16 home runs in 112 games. It was a welcomed sight considering he'd posted a 67 OPS+ over the previous three seasons. To his credit, he's consistently graded as a plus defender thanks to his framing ability and quick transfer on throws.

Depending on how Gomes fares in 2019, he could remain under team control through the 2021 season. His contract will pay him $7 million next season before morphing into a pair of club options: the first worth $9 million, then another for $11 million.

On Cleveland's side, a Gomes trade would mark the second high-ranking catcher dealt in the past few months, joining prospect Francisco Mejia. If it happens, Eric Haase and Roberto Perez would become Cleveland's projected backstops. That could change before winter turns to spring, of course. At minimum, Cleveland would have freed up a chunk of money to reinvest as they see fit.