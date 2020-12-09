On Tuesday, Major League Baseball umpire Brian O'Nora pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation charges. According to a press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, O'Nora was named as part of a group of over a dozen men that were arrested in part of the prostitution sting.

The 57-year old umpire appeared at his arraignment in Girard Municipal Court and was released on a $5,000 bond. O'Nora will make his next court appearance on March 3, 2021.

According to USA Today, O'Nora was arrested after he responded to an online advertisement for a female prostitute. The advertisement listed a phone number which O'Nora is accussed of calling, and authorities say that O'Nora used "implicit and explicit language" to address the woman and he wanted to "engage in sexual activity for hire."

O'Nora later agreed to meet her at a Youngstown, Ohio motel and he was arrested on charges of solicitation upon his arrival. The charges were a first and third-degree misdemeanor and each charge is punishable by limited jail time or a fine.

"John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex – reducing the demand for human trafficking – and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think," Yost said.

O'Nora has served as an MLB umpire for over 20 years. During that time, O'Nora officiated three All-Star Games and several postseason games. The Ohio native even umpired the 2008 American League Championship Series and 2012 World Series.