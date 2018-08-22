MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for August 22: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

Adam Thompson is on a massive summer-long streak that has fattened the wallets of those following him. The SportsLine analyst is on an astonishing 133-90 MLB run, paying out more than $2,200 to $100 bettors following him. That doesn't include the 10-1 and 7-1 parlays hit in the last few weeks, adding significant bang for the buck. Now he's looking to keep his sizzling summer streak going with his three best bets for Wednesday. Parlayed together, the picks pay out at well over 5-1.



Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his astonishing heater. For Wednesday, we can tell you he's going with the Braves (-110) at Pittsburgh at 7:05 p.m. ET. He is 11-5 on Atlanta picks this season.



Pittsburgh (63-64) was hoping to make a playoff run after acquiring Chris Archer in a trade-deadline deal, but the Pirates' offense is mired in a long slump and the team's postseason hopes have suffered. Pittsburgh has lost seven of nine and managed just 15 runs in that span (1.7 per game).



Trevor Williams (10-9, 3.53) has been among baseball's best pitchers in his last six starts, allowing just three runs over his last 36 innings. And yet in that span he's just 4-2.



Atlanta (70-55) is two games in front of the Phillies in the NL East. The Braves swept the Marlins in four games, then were swept by the Rockies before winning the first two in Pittsburgh.



Julio Teheran (8-7, 4.24 ERA) has been inconsistent all season, mostly done in by 23 home runs allowed, seventh-most in the majors. But as Thompson notes, the Pirates are in the bottom-five in homers hit and PNC Park is in the bottom-five in homers given up. Batters are just .204 against Teheran all season and he's allowed three runs over his last 13 innings.



Thompson also has picks locked in for Astros-Mariners and Indians-Red Sox, where he has other team streaks on the line (5-0 on Cleveland games this season, 8-2 on Houston). Those who follow his advice Wednesday could cash big -- as many have this season.



So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Wednesday, all from an expert on an amazing 133-90 run picking MLB, including consecutive 10-1 and 7-1 parlay winners.