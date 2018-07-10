MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 10: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

Tuesday's MLB schedule is packed with intriguing matchups, and Stephen Oh and his SportsLine Projection Model have locked in his best bets of the day. SportsLine's data scientist has revealed three key games for Tuesday that he's backing, all three using the run line spread (plus or minus 1.5 runs). Before laying down your own MLB picks, you need to see what he has to say. The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He's in the midst of a huge 101-70 streak picking MLB, raking up more than $2,600 to $100 bettors following him.



Oh and his analysis have identified critical stats for three Tuesday matchups that he expects will make the difference -- his projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, and he's sharing the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying his three picks pays out at better than 5-1.



We can tell you that he's riding the Reds at +1.5 runs against the Indians at 7:10 p.m. ET. Oh has hit on six of his last nine Reds games that included the spread.



Oh and his computer know the Reds have turned it around after a horrid start to the season. The Reds were 7-22 by the time April ended, but have since gone 33-29. They're still 14 games out of the competitive NL Central, but a month ago they were 21 games back.



Sal Romano (5-8, 5.40 ERA) takes the mound for Cincy. His numbers certainly aren't going to inspire confidence in potential backers, but the Reds are 8-8 when he takes the mound.



Meanwhile, Cleveland (49-40) starts Trevor Bauer, who has a 2.45 ERA and 156 strikeouts. Despite those All-Star caliber stats, his record is just 8-6, and the Indians are only 10-8 when he throws.



Oh's SportsLine Projection Model is calling for an outright win for Cleveland, but the average margin of victory of all the simulations is under one run. Give the Reds a 1.5-run cushion and they're winning 60 percent of the time. At an even-money price, Oh says that's a value play worth backing.



Oh also has confident run-line picks in for A's-Astros and Mariners-Angels. Visit SportsLine now to see Stephen Oh's best bets on the MLB schedule for Tuesday, as the renowned data scientist looks to improve upon an already amazing 100-71 baseball heater.