MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 25: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

We can tell you he likes the Cubs (-125) to get on track behind ace Jon Lester against the Diamondbacks in a matchup of strong left-handed starters. Lester (12-3, 3.14 ERA) is having another standout season, but he has been a bit uneven as of late and is coming off his worst outing of the year.



Lester allowed eight earned runs on seven hits with two homers in three innings of work against the Cardinals. The loss saw his ERA jump by more than half-a-run. Lester had two wins and a no-decision across his three prior starts, although he yielded nine earned runs and nine walks during that span. He has given up at least one home run in each of his last four starts.



Robby Ray (3-2, 5.37 ERA) will take the mound for Arizona and is still looking to restore his top form as he returns to the rotation following an extended stay on the disabled list.



He is similarly looking to rebound from a rough outing. Ray allowed five earned runs and two homers while taking a no-decision in an 11-10 loss to the Rockies. He has given up 17 earned runs and yielded seven homers in his last four starts, which include two losses and a pair of no-decisions.



