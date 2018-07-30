MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for July 30: This three-way parlay pays 10-1

SportsLine's top MLB handicapper has analyzed and broken down each of Monday's games to unearth three confident plays worth backing. Adam Thompson is on an astonishing 114-70 MLB run, paying out more than $2,700 to $100 bettors who are following him. Those who parlay his best bets picks are even better off. Thompson's best bets parlay hit the last time he laid three picks on a single evening, including a pair of upsets, paying out at a massive 7-1. It was the third time in five weeks his picks had hit at 7-1 or higher. Monday's picks include a pair of upsets, including one shocking selection. If played together, the picks would pay out at 10-1.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, cites deeply researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his astonishing streak. We can tell you he's going with the Giants (-113) on the road against the Padres at 10:10 p.m. ET. He's running a 9-5 streak on Padres games.

Thompson knows neither of these teams is in a groove. San Francisco (53-54) has lost seven of 10, while San Diego (42-66) has dropped eight of 10.

But the Giants have shown more signs of life, and when it comes to the hitting numbers of each team, they have the edge. They're batting 40 points higher in the past week (.251 to .211), are better hitting on the road than the Padres are at home and are considerably better against left-handed pitchers. San Diego is just 10-22 when facing lefty starters.

Each team is going with a lefty Monday. San Diego's Eric Lauer (5-7, 5.29 ERA) has fallen on hard times, allowing 11 runs over six innings in two starts. San Francisco's Derek Holland (5-8, 3.92) was demoted to a reliever role, but allowed only one earned run over six innings at Seattle on Wednesday.

Thompson's other two picks are surprising long-shot selections, including a massive upset that offers a huge payout on its own, and especially as part of a parlay.

So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Monday, all from an expert on an amazing 114-70 run picking MLB, earning massive profits for his followers.