MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 30: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Saturday
SportsLine's data scientist and acclaimed MLB handicapper Stephen Oh looks to keep his amazing season-long success going with his three best bets for Saturday. Oh is on an incredible 85-55 MLB run, raking in more than $2,500 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Saturday's picks, parlayed together, would offer a payout of more than 6-1.
Oh, the co-founder of AccuScore, is a data engineer who specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. For Saturday, we call tell you he's going with the Orioles (+139) when they host the Angels at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Oh has had success backing both teams, but he's 6-0 in his last six Orioles money-line bets.
He knows the struggling Angels have dropped six straight games, including a sweep by the Red Sox in which they were outscored 22-9.
Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost five straight -- the last two in extra innings to the Mariners. On Saturday, Baltimore faces Tyler Skaggs, who's 6-5 with a 2.69 ERA. In his last outing against the Royals, Skaggs yielded one earned run in seven innings en route to a 2-0 defeat.
Andrew Cashner (2-8, 4.70 ERA) takes the mound for the Orioles. During his last three starts, he has been much more effective, posting a 3.38 ERA. Cashner has been the victim of poor run support as well. In his last seven games, the O's have scored three runs or fewer in each.
Oh also has locked in his picks for Nationals vs. Phillies and White Sox vs. Rangers. He has hit on six of his last 10 money-line selections involving Washington and is 8-3 on Rangers games.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Stephen Oh's best bets for Saturday, all from the expert on an 85-55 MLB run.
