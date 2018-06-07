MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 7: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

There are only five games on the MLB schedule Thursday evening, but SportsLine's over-under master has found three plays that you'll want to see before making your own action, including the Lone Star State showdown between the Rangers and Astros.

Micah Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, has nailed a whopping 21 of his last 29 over-under selections, including a span of 12 straight in May. This Vegas legend has raked in more than $1,200 for $100 bettors who have followed his action on totals.

Now, Roberts has made three picks for Wednesday, including a pair of over-unders. Parlaying them together offers a payout of better than 5-1.

We can tell you Roberts is going strong on the under for the Astros-Rangers matchup at 8:05 p.m. ET. The total is set at nine runs.

Roberts knows that on the surface, it sounds like a Houston win is in the cards.

Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole (6-1, 2.20 ERA) has been dominant, and is 3-0 all-time against the Rangers. On the season, the Astros are 10-1 when Cole starts.

That's the opposite of the Rangers with Cole Hamels (3-5, 3.63). Texas has lost seven of his last eight home starts.

But Roberts found even-stronger numbers on the total. Cole's last three starts have gone over and the Astros' last five have gone over, but he's expecting the Houston offense to slow down against Hamels. Eight of Hamels' 12 starts have stayed under. And he doesn't expect the Rangers to score much, either.

So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Micah Roberts' best bets for Thursday, from the Vegas legend who's riding a 21-8 streak on MLB totals!