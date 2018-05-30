MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for May 30: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1
Micah Roberts has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Wednesday
Wednesday night features a complete schedule of MLB action, including the conclusion to the huge Astros-Yankees series.
Before you get in on the action, you need to see what SportsLine's over-under master is picking. He's locked in his three best bets for Wednesday's play, including one on the big game in the Bronx.
Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker-turned-legendary handicapper, has nailed a whopping 17 of his last 21 over-under selections, including a span of 12 straight earlier this month. He's raked in nearly $1,200 for $100 bettors who have followed his action on totals.
Now, Roberts has made three picks for Wednesday, including a pair of over-unders. Parlaying them together offers a payout of better than 5-1!
We can tell you Roberts is going strong on the under for the Rangers-Mariners matchup at 10:10 p.m. ET.
The Mariners throw lefty James Paxton, who is a solid 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA and a whopping 90 strikeouts in 69.2 innings. His work includes a no-hitter at Toronto on May 8 -- but it also includes a five-run, four-inning effort at Texas on April 21. He's allowed just eight runs in his last six starts.
Texas counters with embattled LHP Matt Moore, who has allowed 40 runs in 40 innings. Roberts knows that seven of the nine games he's pitched have hit the over.
But facing Seattle may fix what's been ailing Moore. The Mariners were averaging just 2.6 runs over their last eight games before "erupting" for five runs in a 9-5 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Micah Roberts' best bets for Wednesday, from the Vegas legend who's riding a 17-4 streak on MLB totals!
