MLB will experiment with robot umpires during Arizona Fall League games

Major League Baseball has announced that the league will test the use of the automated ball-strike system (ABS) in the Arizona Fall League this season. The electronic strike zone, also commonly refereed to as "robot umpires," will be in use at all games played this season at Salt River Fields, home to two AFL teams, the Salt River Rafters and Scottsdale Scorpions.

"We are continuing to test the automated ball-strike system in the Arizona Fall League, which will be a valuable opportunity to solicit feedback from umpires, players and coaches," senior vice president of league economics and operations Morgan Sword told MLB.com.

The electronic strike zone was first tested in the independent Atlantic League this year, as part of MLB's partnership with the league. The next testing phase for the electronic strike zone is a step up in terms of major-league talent as the AFL is considered a higher level of baseball, attracting the top prospects from all 30 MLB teams every year.

"The AFL should be the place Major League Baseball tries things like this," MLB senior director of baseball and softball development Bill Bavasi, who oversees the operation of the AFL, told MLB.com. "Baseball's best personnel, physically and intellectually, can be found in this league. We will always be happy to help with projects like this."

Salt Rivers Field underwent the same installation of TrackMan, the pitch tracking system, that was used at all eight Atlantic League ballparks this season. The TrackMan software first determines the strike zone for each batter, adjusting to the batter's height. Then, as the pitch crosses the plate, the software will determine whether the pitch was a ball or a strike. The home plate umpire will then receive the determined call via an earpiece that tells them "ball" or "strike."

With the announcement, MLB is showing that it's clearly interested in the continuation of experimenting with the electronic strike zone. If MLB were to take another big step in its tests with the system, it may just be to implement use in select (or all) spring training games in 2020.

The Fall League season runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 26.