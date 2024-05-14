The Tuesday MLB schedule features a full 16-game slate of action with multiple marquee matchups. One of the more notable games on the slate is Yankees vs. Twins in Minnesota. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET with Carlos Rodon getting the start for New York and Chris Paddack on the mound for the Twins. Both teams are in contention in their respective division in the early going, this will be the first game in a three-game mid-week series.

Are there any players on either side that you should be including in your Tuesday MLB DFS lineups, or should you avoid that matchup when building your MLB DFS stacks and MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Witt went 2 of 4 with one run and one RBI, returning 20 points on DraftKings and 24.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, May 14. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Yankees designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at $4,600 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Stanton has some boom-or-bust tendencies, but his potential outweighs the risk on Tuesday night. The 34-year-old is 3-for-8 in his last two games, and remains one of the top power hitters in MLB today.

Stanton enters Tuesday with a .230 batting average with a .735 OPS. His strikeout issues remain a concern for DFS players, but he does have eight home runs and 20 RBI this season. McClure believes Stanton matches up favorably with Twins starter Chris Paddack on Tuesday night.

McClure is stacking Stanton with Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Volpe is in his second full MLB season, and is emerging as one of the top young shortstops in the game. The 23-year-old is 4-for-9 with a triple and two RBI in his last two games.

Volpe ranks first on the Yankees with eight stolen bases and second with a .265 batting average. His .763 OPS ranks fourth on the team and his five home runs rank fifth. Like Stanton, McClure believes this is a favorable pitching match for Volpe. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 14, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.