New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga, who has not pitched yet this season on account of a right shoulder strain, is slated to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday that could determine how soon he returns to game action. Senga told reporters on Monday that he is overhauling his mechanics as part of his rehab process: "With my current mechanics, I didn't think I'd be able to come back at 100%."

Senga, 31, was shut down in February because of the aforementioned shoulder strain (technically described as a moderate posterior capsule strain). He received a PRP injection and was initially shut down for three weeks. Senga's mechanical reinvention has prolonged his absence from the club.

Senga signed a five-year pact worth $75 million with the Mets prior to last season following a touted career in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league. He made the National League All-Star team, earned Cy Young Award consideration, and finished second in Rookie of the Year Award voting after a season that saw him compile a 2.98 ERA (139 ERA+) and a 2.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 29 starts.

During Senga's absence, the Mets have turned to a starting rotation that includes offseason additions Luis Severino and Sean Manaea, as well as promising youngsters Christian Scott and José Buttó, Adrian Houser (who was moved to the bullpen, but will re-enter the rotation with a start Wednesday) and veteran southpaw Jose Quintana. Quintana, coincidentally, is the only member of the starting five with an ERA higher than 3.50, suggesting that he could be on the bubble once Senga is ready to return. Of course, that may still be some time off, depending on how Senga's bullpen session goes and how his arm bounces back from its first real test in months.

The Mets enter Monday with a 19-20 record on the young season, putting them in a tie with the Washington Nationals for third place in the National League East. The Mets trail the Philadelphia Phillies by eight games.