NL East rivals kick off their three-game series when the Washington Nationals (12-24) travel to face the Miami Marlins (15-19) on Monday evening. Both teams fell short last time out and are looking to turn it around in this contest. Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 2.74 ERA) starts for Miami. Meanwhile, Aaron Sanchez (2-2, 7.58 ERA) gets the nod for Washington.

The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Miami is the -185 money-line favorite (risk $185 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Marlins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Washington is a +165 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Marlins vs. Nationals picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a profitable start to the 2022 season. It's on a 33-25 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through six weeks, returning over $300 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nationals vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Marlins vs. Nationals:

Nationals vs. Marlins money line: Miami -185, Washington +165

Nationals vs. Marlins run line: Miami -1.5 (+115)

Nationals vs. Marlins over-under: 8 runs

Nationals vs. Marlins tickets: See tickets at StubHub



WAS: Over is 4-0 in Nationals' last four road games vs. a team with a losing record

MIA: Marlins are 5-0 in their last five vs. National League East

Why you should back the Marlins

First baseman Jesus Aguilar is a run producer who makes solid contact. Aguilar has decent pitch recognition and can draw some walks. The 2018 All-Star has a batting average of .263 with five homers and 17 RBI. On May 14, he went 2-for-5 with a two-run bomb.

Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been an exciting piece in the lineup for Miami. Chisholm Jr. has a smooth and compact swing that allows him to spray the ball all across the yard. The 24-year-old is leading the team in batting average (.288) and RBI (24) with six homers. Chisholm Jr. has recorded a hit in eight of his last 10 games. On May 14, he went 2-for-5 with two singles.

Why you should back the Nationals

First baseman Josh Bell is a switch-hitter with run-producing abilities. Bell can hit for both power and average with a solid presence in the batter's box. The 2019 All-Star has been a constant offensive plug for Washington. Bell leads the team in batting average (.336) and on-base percentage (.428) with four home runs and 21 runs batted in. He's currently on an eight-game hitting streak.

Third baseman Maikel Franco is an excellent hitter with great hands, bat speed and plate coverage. Franco has been able to consistently drives runs in with his compact swing. The 29-year-old has a batting average of .265 with three home runs and a team-high 21 RBI. On May 14, he went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer.

How to make Nationals vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total, projecting 8.7 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Marlins vs. Nationals? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.