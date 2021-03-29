Nike is honoring the late Jackie Robinson with a special shoe. The sneaker is a special version of Ken Griffey Jr.'s signature sneaker.

Griffey Jr.'s sneaker, the Air Griffey Max 1, has a No. 24 on the ankle strap. The Robinson version has a No. 42 instead of Griffey Jr.'s number.

The sneaker will also have one of Robinson's iconic quotes written on it, "There's not an American in this country free until every one of us is free."

No word yet on when the sneaker will be available, but a release date could be expected soon. Jackie Robinson Day is on April 15 so some are noting that would be an appropriate day to announce the release date, or make them available for purchase.

Robinson was a trailblazer in Major League Baseball and was the first African American to play in the league in the modern era. He played for the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1947 to 1956. He played for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro League in 1945.

During his time in MLB, Robinson became the Rookie of the Year, a six-time All-Star, a World Series champion, National League MVP and National League batting champion. His number is retired across all MLB teams.