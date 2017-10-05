NL Wild Card Game: Diamondbacks are bringing triplemania to MLB playoffs

The Arizona Diamondbacks tripled -- count 'em -- four times in their 11-8 win over the Colorado Rockies. over the Colorado Rockies in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. It's the first time in MLB history that a team has tripled four times in a single postseason game since 1903 Americans, who did so twice in the World Series (once in Game 5 and once in Game 7). Furthermore, it's the first time in Diamondbacks history that the team has achieved the feat -- in the regular or postseason.

Teams with 4+ triples in a postseason game:

1903 Americans (Game 5 WS)

1903 Americans (Game 7 WS)

2017 Diamondbacks (WC)



1903 was first WS — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) October 5, 2017

Diamondbacks have four triples. The last time a team had that many in the postseason was the Boston Americans, who hit five Oct. 10, 1903. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 5, 2017

As for who? The .260 hitting Ketel Marte did it twice, pitcher Archie Bradley hit one, and A.J. Pollock hit one in the bottom of the eighth to give the Diamondbacks an 11-7 lead. For a frame of reference, 1903 was the first World Series ever played, and since the Americans did it twice, there was a 113-year window where no other team did it in the postseason.

Chase Field is hardly unfriendly as far as triples go. Its 1.355 triple factor, according to ESPN, favors batters. However, it's still unexpected and, frankly, bizarre to see a team capitalize on weird bounces four times in a single game.