NL Wild Card Game: Diamondbacks are bringing triplemania to MLB playoffs
The Diamondbacks achieved something on Wednesday that no team has in over 100 years
The Arizona Diamondbacks tripled -- count 'em -- four times in their 11-8 win over the Colorado Rockies. over the Colorado Rockies in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. It's the first time in MLB history that a team has tripled four times in a single postseason game since 1903 Americans, who did so twice in the World Series (once in Game 5 and once in Game 7). Furthermore, it's the first time in Diamondbacks history that the team has achieved the feat -- in the regular or postseason.
As for who? The .260 hitting Ketel Marte did it twice, pitcher Archie Bradley hit one, and A.J. Pollock hit one in the bottom of the eighth to give the Diamondbacks an 11-7 lead. For a frame of reference, 1903 was the first World Series ever played, and since the Americans did it twice, there was a 113-year window where no other team did it in the postseason.
Chase Field is hardly unfriendly as far as triples go. Its 1.355 triple factor, according to ESPN, favors batters. However, it's still unexpected and, frankly, bizarre to see a team capitalize on weird bounces four times in a single game.
-
LDS series most stacked in recent years
The eight remaining teams all have impressive win totals
-
Keri's MLB Playoffs rooting guide
Here are the best reasons to root for each team left in the 2017 postseason
-
D-Backs win wild Wild Card game
The Diamondbacks are moving on to the NLDS to face the Dodgers
-
Archie Bradley both helps & hinders
Bradley gave the D-Backs an 8-5 lead, but the Rockies stormed back against him
-
Players react to Bradley's triple
Archie Bradley hit a clutch triple on behalf of all pitchers for the D-Backs against the R...
-
Marte makes mark on first playoff game
Marte tripled from both sides of the plate, becoming the first player to do so in a postseason...
Add a Comment