NL Wild Card Game: Nationals' Max Scherzer gives up early homers to Brewers' Yasmani Grandal and Eric Thames
A walk and a Yasmani Grandal home run stunned the D.C. faithful
The Nationals and their fans had to be feeling pretty good heading into the NL Wild Card Game with ace Max Scherzer taking the hill. That feeling quickly left the building on Tuesday night. After Scherzer issued a leadoff walk, Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal torched the first pitch he saw:
Just like that, what had been a ballpark with an electric atmosphere was dead silent. Scherzer didn't have very good command on the first hitter and then gave up a gopher ball on the first pitch to the second hitter. It was pretty stunning.
This hasn't all been Scherzer's fault, but it's worth nothing his last seven playoff appearances have ended with his team on the losing end. He's certainly not an automatic in this spot, as it seems like many assumed he would be.
Scherzer did settle in after the Grandal homer to get the next three hitters and looked more like the Scherzer we're accustomed to seeing, but then Eric Thames led off the second with a homer. It was already 3-0 Brewers. Follow along with live updates, scores and highlights here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Nats host Brewers in WC Game
It's a winner-take-all affair at Nationals Park on Tuesday night
-
Yelich could return in World Series
The Milwaukee slugger suffered a broken kneecap on Sept. 10 and was initially ruled out for...
-
NL Wild Card Game preview
The Brewers and Nationals square off Tuesday night in D.C. for the right to face the Dodgers...
-
Cain back in lineup for Wild Card Game
The Nationals are going with their best hitters on Tuesday
-
MLB hits another home run with new ad
This falls right in line with Let the Kids Play and other recent commercials
-
How Brewers will deploy pitchers
The Brewers lack a Max Scherzer-like ace, but could pull of a win on Tuesday regardless