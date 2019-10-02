NL Wild Card Game: Nationals' Max Scherzer gives up early homers to Brewers' Yasmani Grandal and Eric Thames

The Nationals and their fans had to be feeling pretty good heading into the NL Wild Card Game with ace Max Scherzer taking the hill. That feeling quickly left the building on Tuesday night. After Scherzer issued a leadoff walk, Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal torched the first pitch he saw:

Just like that, what had been a ballpark with an electric atmosphere was dead silent. Scherzer didn't have very good command on the first hitter and then gave up a gopher ball on the first pitch to the second hitter. It was pretty stunning.

This hasn't all been Scherzer's fault, but it's worth nothing his last seven playoff appearances have ended with his team on the losing end. He's certainly not an automatic in this spot, as it seems like many assumed he would be.

Scherzer did settle in after the Grandal homer to get the next three hitters and looked more like the Scherzer we're accustomed to seeing, but then Eric Thames led off the second with a homer. It was already 3-0 Brewers. Follow along with live updates, scores and highlights here.