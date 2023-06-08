The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Noah Syndergaard on the injured list on Thursday because of a blister on his index finger, the team announced. The move comes hours after his rough start on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds. Syndergaard surrendered six runs on seven hits (two home runs) over the course of three innings.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about Syndergaard's blister during his post-game press availability, though he was sure to not place the blame for Syndergaard's struggles on it and it alone.

"Noah has been going through it all year. It is not from lack of effort or preparation. It's just not working," Roberts told ESPN.com. "There's things with that blister. There was a fingernail break tonight. He's not going to make excuses. He understands about performance."

Syndergaard, 30, signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers over the offseason. He's since posted a 7.16 ERA (62 ERA+) and a 4.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 starts. Syndergaard's performance has been particularly brutal as of late: in his most recent three starts, he's yielded 17 runs and 22 hits over the course of 14 innings pitched.

CBS Sports recently highlighted a few tweaks that Syndergaard and the Dodgers have attempted to make to his game, including altered fastball location; a new cutter; and other changes to his arsenal. We concluded: "Should the Dodgers hold out hope that Syndergaard can become a tolerable starter? It's hard for us to be optimistic based on the number of changes he's already made without finding much in the way of success."

The Dodgers entered Thursday with a 35-27 record, putting them two games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.