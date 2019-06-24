Orioles sign top 2019 MLB Draft pick Adley Rutschman to record-breaking $8.1 million bonus

Earlier in the month, the Baltimore Orioles 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft: Complete results tracker as Orioles take Adley Rutschman first overall with the No. 1 pick. On Monday, the two sides reached an agreement on a record-breaking deal that will see Rutschman receive an $8.1 million signing bonus, topping the previous high set by Gerrit Cole ($8 million) when he was the No. 1 pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011.

No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman signs with @Orioles for $8.1 mil (pick value = $8,415,300). New @MLBDraft bonus record, eclipsing Gerrit Cole's $8 mil as No. 1 overall in 2011. Oregon State, best catching prospect in recent @MLBDraft history, huge offensive & defensive upside. — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 24, 2019

It's not a coincidence that Cole, the last No. 1 pick before slotting was instituted in 2012, held the record for nearly eight years. Baseball's hard-slotting system exploits young players by removing leverage from their side -- even the No. 1 picks, who have since averaged a $6.3 million signing bonus. For perspective, No. 1 pick Tim Beckham signed for $6.15 million in 2008.

The Orioles have now signed all but one of their top-10 round selections. The holdout is third-rounder Zach Watson, an outfielder from LSU whose slot value is less than $800,000.

Rutschman, for his part, is held in high esteem by talent evaluators. He profiles as a potential All-Star-caliber backstop who contributes on both sides of the ball.