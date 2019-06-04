2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft: Complete results tracker as Orioles take Adley Rutschman first overall
A look at instant analysis provided for each first-round pick made on Monday night
Major League Baseball's 2019 amateur draft is underway. The three-day event began Monday night with a live MLB Network broadcast that covered the first round, supplemental first round, competitive balance round A, second round, competitive balance round B, and the supplemental second round. Here is the full 2019 draft order, and we have all of the Day 1 results below.
After losing 115 games in 2018, the Baltimore Orioles held the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. It is the second time the O's held the No. 1 pick. They selected Ben McDonald with the top selection back in 1989. On Monday, the Orioles used the No. 1 pick on Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is the first catcher selected first overall since Joe Mauer in 2001.
High school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the son of longtime big league pitcher Bobby Sr., went to the Royals with the No. 2 pick. The White Sox used the No. 3 pick on Cal masher Andrew Vaughn. Rutschman, Witt, and Vaughn is the strongest top three we've seen in the last several drafts. We have full takeaways from Day 1 of the draft, and our best players available for Day 2.
The entire MLB draft covers 40 rounds -- it used to be 100 rounds way back in the day -- and it's important to note that every team had a first round pick this year except the Red Sox. Their first round pick was moved back 10 spots (No. 33 to No. 43) as part of the penalties for excessive luxury tax spending last season.
We here at CBS Sports provided instant analysis of all 30 first round picks Monday night, live as the selections were announced. Here is a breakdown of all 32 first round picks in the 2018 draft.
|1
|Pick: C Adley Rutschman, Oregon State
Rutschman is the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2019 draft. He's a switch-hitter with power and patience, and outstanding defensive chops that make it easy to believe he will remain behind the plate long-term. The only knock against him is his speed, or lack thereof. Ruthschman is the complete package, and that includes the leadership skills teams look for in top draft picks.
|2
Pick: SS Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage HS (Texas)
Bobby Sr. spent 16 years in the big leagues as an inning-eating starter. Bobby Jr. is a power-hitting shortstop with five-tool potential. He uses the entire field, steals bases, and is an asset defensively at shortstop. Witt has struggled at times against elite competition in showcase events, but the overall tools package points to a future star on the middle of the diamond.
|3
Pick: 1B Andrew Vaughn, California
Until now, a right-handed hitting/right-handed throwing college first baseman had never been drafted in the top five picks. Vaughn has the special bat necessary to make that historically weak profile work, however. He is an outstanding pure hitter with an excellent approach and big power potential. While he is solid enough defensively at first base, Vaughn is close to a bat-only player.
|4
Pick: OF J.J. Bleday, Vanderbilt
Bleday has been the best player at a powerhouse college program for two years now, plus he starred against elite competition in the Cape Cod League last summer. He's a four-tool player who is only missing above-average speed. Bleday has big power and bat speed from the left side, and a strong arm that should allow him to become an above-average defensive right fielder.
|5
Pick: OF Riley Greene, Hagerty HS (Florida)
Greene is regarded as the top pure hitter in the prep ranks this year. He's hit everywhere he's played, including against top competition in showcase events. He has a quick lefty swing and an excellent approach, and he's still growing into power. What position will Greene play long-term? That's more up in the air. He may be relegated to left field defensively. His bat will carry him.
|6
Pick: SS C.J. Abrams, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS (Georgia)
One of the best pure athletes in the draft class, Abrams is a burner who projects to be an impact leadoff hitter. He has sneaky pop, but knows his game and focuses on making contact and using his legs to create havoc. Abrams will likely remain at shortstop for the time being. There is some thought he fits best at second base or even center field, where he could really use his legs.
|7
Pick: LHP Nick Lodolo, TCU
The consensus top pitching prospect in the 2019 draft was the highest unsigned pick in the 2016 draft -- Lodolo declined to sign with the Pirates as the 41st overall pick out of high school. He's a big (6-foot-6, 185 lbs.) southpaw with a quality fastball/slider/changeup combination and good strike-throwing ability. Lodolo's frame gives him some rare projection for a college arm.
|8
Pick: 3B Josh Jung, Texas Tech
Jung is one of the more well-rounded offensive players in the college ranks. While he has a controlled approach at the plate with his right-handed swing, Jung is a below average runner but overall he's reasonably athletic and should be able to stay at third base. While at Texas Tech, Jung was a first-team Freshman All-American and a second-team All American as a sophomore. Although Jung's numbers dipped during his junior season, scouts are still comfortable with the notion that Jung can be an above-average major-league hitter in the future.
|9
Pick: C Shea Langeliers, Baylor
A broken hamate bone in his left hand threw a wrench into Langeliers' draft season. When healthy, he showed a nice right-handed swing with power potential, and he is arguably the best defensive catcher in Division I. The injury lowered his draft stock and makes him a potential steal. Langeliers would be the clear cut No. 1 catcher in most non-Rutschman draft classes. Atlanta received this pick as compensation for failing to sign 2018 first rounder Carter Stewart.
|10
Pick: OF Hunter Bishop, Arizona State
After hitting 10 home runs combined his freshman and sophomore years, a small mechanical change helped Bishop unlock his power as a junior, and he went into last week with 22 homers in 51 games. There is some swing and miss in his game, but Bishop has big power and enough defensive skills to remain in center field for the time being. He is the younger brother of Mariners outfielder Braden Bishop.
|11
Pick: RHP Alek Manoah, West Virginia
In a draft class unusually thin on high-end college arms, Manoah has emerged as the top right-hander. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound behemoth lives in the mid-to-upper-90s with his sinker, and he backs it up with a very good slider and a developing changeup. Manoah can improve the consistency of his delivery and his control, but the raw tools are awfully impressive.
|12
Pick: 3B Brett Baty, Lake Travis HS (Texas)
Baty has perhaps the most projectable left-handed power of the entire draft class. He's also a well-rounded hitter thanks to excellent bat speed and plate discipline. While the arm is definitely strong enough for this base, his range and instincts in the field are both question marks.
|13
Pick: SS Keoni Cavaco, Eastlake HS (California)
Cavaco has good speed and projects as a plus fielder at third base. More impressive is his power. Cavaco has some holes in his swing that could be exploited by more advanced pitchers, but the raw power from the right side is undeniable. For what it's worth, he's committed to San Diego State.
|14
Pick: SS Bryson Stott, UNLV
Stott is the best college middle infielder in a draft class unusually deep in college infielders. He's a lefty hitter with excellent bat control and a good approach, though there are questions about his long-term power potential. Stott has a rocket arm and good athleticism, and a chance to remain at shortstop going forward. If not, either second or third base will work.
|15
Pick: SS Will Wilson, NC State
Wilson has solid tools across the board without any that stand out as being truly exceptional. He has a solid bat with power potential and is developing plate discipline. However, a questionable arm may eventually necessitate a move to second base down the road.
|16
Pick: OF Corbin Carroll, Lakeside HS (Washington)
Carroll makes up for his small size (5-foot-10, 170 lbs.) with his outstanding hit-and-run tools. He's a lefty that is patient at the plate and his impressive speed helps him on both sides of the ball. He's not only one of the top hitters in this draft, but one of the top defensive center fielders as well. His MVP performance in the Perfect Game All-American Classic has only helped raise his stock. Carroll is committed to UCLA.
|17
Pick: RHP Jackson Rutledge, San Jacinto JC (Texas)
Rutledge is the best junior college pitching prospect since Phil Bickford, who the Giants selected with the 18th pick in 2015. He has the high-velocity, high-spin fastball teams love these days, and both his slider and curveball are potential out pitches. Rutledge has arguably the best combination of size (6-foot-8 and 240 lbs.) and stuff in the 2019 draft class.
|18
Pick: RHP Quinn Priester, Cary-Grove HS (Illinois)
Priester is considered to be one of the best prep arms in this draft. Priester throws a fastball that sits in the low 90s and a curveball that sits around 80 with tight spin and good depth. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound right-hander has made a commitment to the Texas Christian University program that produced Jake Arrieta and advanced to the College World Series in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Priester is a great athlete -- he also starred on his high school's state champion football team as a wide receiver and defensive back.
|19
Pick: LHP Zack Thompson, Kentucky
Injuries have held Thompson back in recent years. He had shoulder trouble in high school and failed a pre-signing physical with the Rays when they made him their 11th round pick in 2016. Thompson also missed two months with an elbow issue last spring. When healthy though, the 6-foot-3 southpaw has a good four-pitch mix (low-90s fastball, slider, curveball, changeup) and strike-throwing ability. With no injury concerns, Thompson would've been drafted much higher.
|20
Pick: RHP George Kirby, Elon
Kirby's statistics are ripped from a video game, as he's struck out 107 batters and walked just six in nearly 90 innings. Scouts believe he has the chance for at least three above-average offerings, and he has the frame and delivery to stick in the rotation. If all goes well, he could develop into a mid-rotation starter.
|21
Pick: SS Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
Shewmake would seem like your standard, jack-of-all trades collegiate middle infielder who is likely to end up at second base or in a utility role by the time he reaches the majors. While all of that is accurate, he's a little more colorful than he seems. Shewmake features a long stride that can reduce him to a front-foot hitter. He's skilled enough with the stick to make it work, and could wind up an above-average batsman when all is said and done.
|22
|Pick: SS Greg Jones, UNC-Wilmington
Jones tore the cover off the ball in front of the right scouts and executives the last few weeks, pushing him into the first round. The fastest runner in the draft class plays the slash-and-dash game and knows his role as the leadoff guy. Jones is a good athlete who might wind up in center field long-term to make the best use of his speed.
|23
|Pick: 1B Michael Toglia, UCLA
Toglia has a big frame (6-foot-5 and 200 lbs.) and big power from the right side. There are some questions about whether he'll make enough contact against upper level pitching to get into that power though. Toglia is a good athlete who could move to an outfield corner, but will likely settle in as an above-average defender at first.
|24
Pick: RHP Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy
Espino is a native of Panama, but he moved to the U.S. in time for the majority of his high school years. He's got an excellent fastball-slider combo, and his curve has the makings of a usable third pitch. He also has enough of a changeup for teams to see him as a future starter.
|25
Pick: 3B Kody Hoese, Tulane
Hoese had a breakout season in terms of power, and he did so without a "sell out" approach (23 home runs versus 30 strikeouts during his junior campaign). He has large, strong frame, but he's got enough athleticism and arm strength to give him a shot at sticking at the hot corner.
|26
|Pick: LHP Blake Walston, New Hanover HS (North Carolina)
In a draft short on high school lefties, Walston is one of the best thanks to his deep arsenal and projectable frame (6-foot-4 and 170 lbs.). He's in the low-90s with his fastball and can really spin his slider and curveball, and he has good feel for his changeup too. Walston is a pitching prospect you can dream on. The D-Backs received this pick as compensation for failing to sign 2018 first rounder Matt McLain.
|27
Pick: RHP Ryan Jensen, Fresno State
Thanks to his premium arm strength, Jensen routinely touches 98-99 mph and has one of the best fastballs in the draft. His slider is inconsistent but promising, and his changeup is a work in progress. Given his size (6-foot-0) and lack of refined secondary pitches, there is some thought Jensen could wind up in the bullpen. If he does, he'll move quickly through the minors.
|28
Pick: LHP Ethan Small, Mississippi State
Small missed his sophomore season with Tommy John surgery and spent this spring building arm strength. His changeup and curveball are good, and Small hides the ball exceptionally well. As he gets further away from elbow reconstruction, Small could pair low-to-mid-90s velocity with two quality secondary pitches.
|29
Pick: SS Logan Davidson, Clemson
A switch-hitter who has the defensive chops to not only stick but also thrive at short, Davidson also boasts impressive power and good physical frame for further power development. The question is whether he'll be able to make ample contact at the higher levels. He also struggled badly hitting with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League.
|30
Pick: SS Anthony Volpe, Delbarton HS (New Jersey)
Volpe received extra exposure this year because his teammate, Jack Leiter, is a top draft prospect as well, and it helped push him into the first round. An all-around shortstop with a grinder mentality, Volpe is a bat-control guy with a history of strong performance against top competition in showcase events.
|31
Pick: 2B Michael Busch, North Carolina
Busch isn't tall and he doesn't run or throw well, but he can hit. He's proven as much against both ACC and Cape Cod League competition, and ought to continue to be an asset as he transitions to pro ball. The catch with Busch is figuring out where to play him. Had an American League team drafted him, the answer may have been "designated hitter." The Dodgers received this pick as compensation for failing to sign 2018 first rounder J.T. Ginn.
|32
Pick: C Korey Lee, California
Lee has the classic catching prospect profile given his power bat and a power arm. There is some swing-and-miss in his game, but, when he connects, the ball goes a long way. Lee is a solid defender who has a reputation for working well with pitchers. There's some though he might be able to dabble at third base in addition to catching.
Other Day 1 picks
First Round compensation
No. 33: Arizona Diamondbacks - Brennan Malone, P, IMG Academy
No. 34 Arizona Diamondbacks - Drey Jameson, P, Ball State
Competitive Balance Round A
No. 35: Miami Marlins - Kameron Misner, CF, Missouri
No. 36: Tampa Bay Rays - JJ Goss, P, Cyrpess Ranch HS
No. 37: Pittsburgh Pirates - Sammy Siani, CF, William Penn Charter HS
No. 38: New York Yankees - T.K. Sikkema, P, Missouri
No. 39: Minnesota Twins - Matt Wallner, RF, Southern Miss
No. 40: Tampa Bay Rays - Seth Johnson, P, Campbell University
No. 41: Texas Rangers - Davis Wendzel, 3B, Baylor
Second Round
No. 42: Baltimore Orioles - Gunnar Henderson, SS, John T. Morgan Academy
No. 43: Boston Red Sox - Cameron Cannon, SS, Arizona
No. 44: Kansas City Royals - Brady McConnell, SS, Florida
No. 45: Chicago White Sox - Matthew Thompson, P, Cypress Ranch HS
No. 46: Miami Marlins - Nasim Nunez, SS, Collins Hill HS
No. 47: Detroit Tigers - Nick Quintana, 3B, Arizona
No. 48: San Diego Padres - Joshua Mears, RF, Federal Way HS
No. 49: Cincinnati Reds - Rece Hinds, SS, IMG Academy
No. 50: Texas Rangers - Ryan Garcia, P, UCLA
No. 51: San Francisco Giants - Logan Wyatt, 1B, Louisville
No. 52: Toronto Blue Jays - Kendall Willians, P, IMG Academy
No. 53: New York Mets - Josh Wolf, P, St. Thomas HS
No. 54: Minnesota Twins - Matt Canterino, P, Rice
No. 55: Los Angeles Angels - Kyren Paris, SS, Freedom HS
No. 56: Arizona Diamondbacks - Ryne Nelson, P, Oregon
No. 57: Pittsburgh Pirates - Matt Gorski, CF, Indiana
No. 58: St. Louis Cardinals - Trejyn Fletcher, CF, Deering HS
No. 59: Seattle Mariners - Brandon Williamson, P, TCU
No. 60: Atlanta Braves - Beau Philip, SS, Oregon State
No. 61: Tampa Bay Rays - John Doxakis, P, Texas A&M
No. 62: Colorado Rockies - Aaron Schunk, 3B, Georgia
No. 63: Cleveland Indians - Yordys Valdes, SS, McArthur HS
No. 64: Chicago Cubs - Chas Strumpf, 2B, UCLA
No. 65: Milwaukee Brewers - Antoine Kelly, P, Wabash Valley College
No. 66: Oakland A's - Tyler Baum, P, North Carolina
No. 67: New York Yankees - Josh Smith, 2B, LSU
No. 68: Houston Astros - Grae Kessinger, SS, Ole Miss
No. 69: Boston Red Sox - Matthew Lugo, SS, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy
Competitive Balance Round B
No. 70: Kansas City Royals - Alec Marsh, P, Arizona State
No. 71: Baltimore Orioles - Kyle Stowers, OF, Stanford
No. 72: Pittsburgh Pirates - Jard Triolo, 3B, Houston
No. 73: San Diego Padres - Logan Driscoll, C, George Mason
No. 74: Arizona Diamondbacks - Tommy Henry, P, Michigan
No. 75: Arizona Diamondbacks - Dominic Fletcher, OF, Arkansas
No. 76: Seattle Mariners - Isaiah Campbell, P, Arkansas
No. 77: Colorado Rockies - Karl Kauffmann, P, Michigan
Second Round compensation
No. 78: Los Angeles Dodgers - Jimmy Lewis, P, Lake Travis HS
Tuesday, the draft resumes at 1 p.m. ET with Rounds 3-10. Wednesday, Rounds 11-40 take place, starting at noon ET and there is no time between selections. Teams make their picks through a rapid-fire conference call.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for June 4
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Phils facing CF problem with Cutch hurt
The first-place Phillies are running out of in-house options in center
-
10 things to know about the MLB Draft
Rounds 3-10 of the draft take place Tuesday
-
Best players available in MLB draft
There are still more than 1,100 picks coming this year
-
Espino completes Panama-U.S. journey
Espino was selected by Cleveland with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft
-
Who will go No. 1 in 2020 MLB draft?
The 2020 draft is certain to feature a lot of talent at the top of the class