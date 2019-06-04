2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft: Complete results tracker as Orioles take Adley Rutschman first overall

Pick: C Adley Rutschman, Oregon State



Rutschman is the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2019 draft. He's a switch-hitter with power and patience, and outstanding defensive chops that make it easy to believe he will remain behind the plate long-term. The only knock against him is his speed, or lack thereof. Ruthschman is the complete package, and that includes the leadership skills teams look for in top draft picks.

Pick: SS Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage HS (Texas) Bobby Sr. spent 16 years in the big leagues as an inning-eating starter. Bobby Jr. is a power-hitting shortstop with five-tool potential. He uses the entire field, steals bases, and is an asset defensively at shortstop. Witt has struggled at times against elite competition in showcase events, but the overall tools package points to a future star on the middle of the diamond.

Pick: 1B Andrew Vaughn, California Until now, a right-handed hitting/right-handed throwing college first baseman had never been drafted in the top five picks. Vaughn has the special bat necessary to make that historically weak profile work, however. He is an outstanding pure hitter with an excellent approach and big power potential. While he is solid enough defensively at first base, Vaughn is close to a bat-only player.

Pick: OF J.J. Bleday, Vanderbilt Bleday has been the best player at a powerhouse college program for two years now, plus he starred against elite competition in the Cape Cod League last summer. He's a four-tool player who is only missing above-average speed. Bleday has big power and bat speed from the left side, and a strong arm that should allow him to become an above-average defensive right fielder.

Pick: OF Riley Greene, Hagerty HS (Florida) Greene is regarded as the top pure hitter in the prep ranks this year. He's hit everywhere he's played, including against top competition in showcase events. He has a quick lefty swing and an excellent approach, and he's still growing into power. What position will Greene play long-term? That's more up in the air. He may be relegated to left field defensively. His bat will carry him.

Pick: SS C.J. Abrams, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS (Georgia) One of the best pure athletes in the draft class, Abrams is a burner who projects to be an impact leadoff hitter. He has sneaky pop, but knows his game and focuses on making contact and using his legs to create havoc. Abrams will likely remain at shortstop for the time being. There is some thought he fits best at second base or even center field, where he could really use his legs.

Pick: LHP Nick Lodolo, TCU The consensus top pitching prospect in the 2019 draft was the highest unsigned pick in the 2016 draft -- Lodolo declined to sign with the Pirates as the 41st overall pick out of high school. He's a big (6-foot-6, 185 lbs.) southpaw with a quality fastball/slider/changeup combination and good strike-throwing ability. Lodolo's frame gives him some rare projection for a college arm.

Pick: 3B Josh Jung, Texas Tech Jung is one of the more well-rounded offensive players in the college ranks. While he has a controlled approach at the plate with his right-handed swing, Jung is a below average runner but overall he's reasonably athletic and should be able to stay at third base. While at Texas Tech, Jung was a first-team Freshman All-American and a second-team All American as a sophomore. Although Jung's numbers dipped during his junior season, scouts are still comfortable with the notion that Jung can be an above-average major-league hitter in the future.

Pick: C Shea Langeliers, Baylor A broken hamate bone in his left hand threw a wrench into Langeliers' draft season. When healthy, he showed a nice right-handed swing with power potential, and he is arguably the best defensive catcher in Division I. The injury lowered his draft stock and makes him a potential steal. Langeliers would be the clear cut No. 1 catcher in most non-Rutschman draft classes. Atlanta received this pick as compensation for failing to sign 2018 first rounder Carter Stewart.

Pick: OF Hunter Bishop, Arizona State After hitting 10 home runs combined his freshman and sophomore years, a small mechanical change helped Bishop unlock his power as a junior, and he went into last week with 22 homers in 51 games. There is some swing and miss in his game, but Bishop has big power and enough defensive skills to remain in center field for the time being. He is the younger brother of Mariners outfielder Braden Bishop.

Pick: RHP Alek Manoah, West Virginia In a draft class unusually thin on high-end college arms, Manoah has emerged as the top right-hander. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound behemoth lives in the mid-to-upper-90s with his sinker, and he backs it up with a very good slider and a developing changeup. Manoah can improve the consistency of his delivery and his control, but the raw tools are awfully impressive.

Pick: 3B Brett Baty, Lake Travis HS (Texas) Baty has perhaps the most projectable left-handed power of the entire draft class. He's also a well-rounded hitter thanks to excellent bat speed and plate discipline. While the arm is definitely strong enough for this base, his range and instincts in the field are both question marks.

Pick: SS Keoni Cavaco, Eastlake HS (California) Cavaco has good speed and projects as a plus fielder at third base. More impressive is his power. Cavaco has some holes in his swing that could be exploited by more advanced pitchers, but the raw power from the right side is undeniable. For what it's worth, he's committed to San Diego State.

Pick: SS Bryson Stott, UNLV Stott is the best college middle infielder in a draft class unusually deep in college infielders. He's a lefty hitter with excellent bat control and a good approach, though there are questions about his long-term power potential. Stott has a rocket arm and good athleticism, and a chance to remain at shortstop going forward. If not, either second or third base will work.

Pick: SS Will Wilson, NC State Wilson has solid tools across the board without any that stand out as being truly exceptional. He has a solid bat with power potential and is developing plate discipline. However, a questionable arm may eventually necessitate a move to second base down the road.

Pick: OF Corbin Carroll, Lakeside HS (Washington) Carroll makes up for his small size (5-foot-10, 170 lbs.) with his outstanding hit-and-run tools. He's a lefty that is patient at the plate and his impressive speed helps him on both sides of the ball. He's not only one of the top hitters in this draft, but one of the top defensive center fielders as well. His MVP performance in the Perfect Game All-American Classic has only helped raise his stock. Carroll is committed to UCLA.

Pick: RHP Jackson Rutledge, San Jacinto JC (Texas) Rutledge is the best junior college pitching prospect since Phil Bickford, who the Giants selected with the 18th pick in 2015. He has the high-velocity, high-spin fastball teams love these days, and both his slider and curveball are potential out pitches. Rutledge has arguably the best combination of size (6-foot-8 and 240 lbs.) and stuff in the 2019 draft class.

Pick: RHP Quinn Priester, Cary-Grove HS (Illinois) Priester is considered to be one of the best prep arms in this draft. Priester throws a fastball that sits in the low 90s and a curveball that sits around 80 with tight spin and good depth. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound right-hander has made a commitment to the Texas Christian University program that produced Jake Arrieta and advanced to the College World Series in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Priester is a great athlete -- he also starred on his high school's state champion football team as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Pick: LHP Zack Thompson, Kentucky Injuries have held Thompson back in recent years. He had shoulder trouble in high school and failed a pre-signing physical with the Rays when they made him their 11th round pick in 2016. Thompson also missed two months with an elbow issue last spring. When healthy though, the 6-foot-3 southpaw has a good four-pitch mix (low-90s fastball, slider, curveball, changeup) and strike-throwing ability. With no injury concerns, Thompson would've been drafted much higher.

Pick: RHP George Kirby, Elon Kirby's statistics are ripped from a video game, as he's struck out 107 batters and walked just six in nearly 90 innings. Scouts believe he has the chance for at least three above-average offerings, and he has the frame and delivery to stick in the rotation. If all goes well, he could develop into a mid-rotation starter.

Pick: SS Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M Shewmake would seem like your standard, jack-of-all trades collegiate middle infielder who is likely to end up at second base or in a utility role by the time he reaches the majors. While all of that is accurate, he's a little more colorful than he seems. Shewmake features a long stride that can reduce him to a front-foot hitter. He's skilled enough with the stick to make it work, and could wind up an above-average batsman when all is said and done.

Pick: SS Greg Jones, UNC-Wilmington



Jones tore the cover off the ball in front of the right scouts and executives the last few weeks, pushing him into the first round. The fastest runner in the draft class plays the slash-and-dash game and knows his role as the leadoff guy. Jones is a good athlete who might wind up in center field long-term to make the best use of his speed.

Pick: 1B Michael Toglia, UCLA



Toglia has a big frame (6-foot-5 and 200 lbs.) and big power from the right side. There are some questions about whether he'll make enough contact against upper level pitching to get into that power though. Toglia is a good athlete who could move to an outfield corner, but will likely settle in as an above-average defender at first.



Pick: RHP Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy Espino is a native of Panama, but he moved to the U.S. in time for the majority of his high school years. He's got an excellent fastball-slider combo, and his curve has the makings of a usable third pitch. He also has enough of a changeup for teams to see him as a future starter.

Pick: 3B Kody Hoese, Tulane Hoese had a breakout season in terms of power, and he did so without a "sell out" approach (23 home runs versus 30 strikeouts during his junior campaign). He has large, strong frame, but he's got enough athleticism and arm strength to give him a shot at sticking at the hot corner.

Pick: LHP Blake Walston, New Hanover HS (North Carolina)



In a draft short on high school lefties, Walston is one of the best thanks to his deep arsenal and projectable frame (6-foot-4 and 170 lbs.). He's in the low-90s with his fastball and can really spin his slider and curveball, and he has good feel for his changeup too. Walston is a pitching prospect you can dream on. The D-Backs received this pick as compensation for failing to sign 2018 first rounder Matt McLain.

Pick: RHP Ryan Jensen, Fresno State Thanks to his premium arm strength, Jensen routinely touches 98-99 mph and has one of the best fastballs in the draft. His slider is inconsistent but promising, and his changeup is a work in progress. Given his size (6-foot-0) and lack of refined secondary pitches, there is some thought Jensen could wind up in the bullpen. If he does, he'll move quickly through the minors.

Pick: LHP Ethan Small, Mississippi State Small missed his sophomore season with Tommy John surgery and spent this spring building arm strength. His changeup and curveball are good, and Small hides the ball exceptionally well. As he gets further away from elbow reconstruction, Small could pair low-to-mid-90s velocity with two quality secondary pitches.

Pick: SS Logan Davidson, Clemson A switch-hitter who has the defensive chops to not only stick but also thrive at short, Davidson also boasts impressive power and good physical frame for further power development. The question is whether he'll be able to make ample contact at the higher levels. He also struggled badly hitting with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League.

Pick: SS Anthony Volpe, Delbarton HS (New Jersey) Volpe received extra exposure this year because his teammate, Jack Leiter, is a top draft prospect as well, and it helped push him into the first round. An all-around shortstop with a grinder mentality, Volpe is a bat-control guy with a history of strong performance against top competition in showcase events.

Pick: 2B Michael Busch, North Carolina Busch isn't tall and he doesn't run or throw well, but he can hit. He's proven as much against both ACC and Cape Cod League competition, and ought to continue to be an asset as he transitions to pro ball. The catch with Busch is figuring out where to play him. Had an American League team drafted him, the answer may have been "designated hitter." The Dodgers received this pick as compensation for failing to sign 2018 first rounder J.T. Ginn.