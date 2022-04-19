Sponsorship patches are coming to MLB. Next season, the San Diego Padres will be the first team to wear one after announcing Tuesday that they've entered a partnership with Motorola. MLB announced its patch program in March, but so far the Padres are the only team that have revealed their plans to have a jersey sponsor.

Motorola will begin as the Padres official jersey patch partner starting in the 2023 regular season, and the company's logo patch will be on the shoulder of the uniform.

The Padres made the announcement in a video that featured star slugger Manny Machado, pitcher Blake Snell and included what the jerseys will look like with the Motorola patch on:

"Motorola and the Padres share a commitment and passion towards creating meaningful consumer experiences. Being woven into the San Diego Padres jersey is an exciting and pivotal moment for the Motorola brand and our innovative product line, and we're thrilled to connect with Padres and worldwide baseball fans through this first-of-its-kind MLB partnership," Rudi Kalil, VP and general manager, North America at Motorola, said.

Motorola will also be the presenting partner of the Padres Hall of Fame and the Official Smartphone Partner.