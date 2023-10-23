The Philadelphia Phillies have a chance to win their second consecutive National League pennant on Monday night. They'll enter Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series. The series now returns to Citizen Bank Park in Philadelphia for Game 6 (and Game 7, if necessary).

Historically, MLB teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have won the series more than 70% of the time.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for the NLCS.

How to watch Game 6

Date: Monday, Oct. 23 | Time: 5:07 p.m

Location: Citizen Bank Park (Philadelphia)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Starting pitchers: RHP Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA)

Odds: ARI +150 | PHI -178 | O/U: 8.0

Preview

Game 6 will feature a pitching rematch of Game 2. Kelly was charged with the loss in that contest after surrendering four runs on three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. All three of those hits were home runs. Nola, for his part, delivered a quality start. He held the Diamondbacks scoreless on three hits and zero walks in six innings of work. He struck out seven of the 22 batters he faced.

Prediction

We like to see every series go the distance. That means we'll go with the D-backs to prevail and force a Game 7. Pick: Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 3.