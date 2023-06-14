The first-place Texas Rangers called up right-hander Owen White, the organization's top pitching prospect, Tuesday. Coming into this season, our R.J. Anderson ranked the 23-year-old White as the No. 3 prospect in the Rangers system. Here's his write-up:

"White earns the nod over his more famous peers, namely Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, in part because he's produced better results. Last season, he appeared in 15 games in the upper minors, amassing a 3.59 ERA and striking out 104 batters in 80 innings. White pounds the zone with four average or better pitches and earns credit for his ultra competitiveness on the mound. (He struck out all six batters he faced during a playoff game.) Leiter and Rocker will continue to receive much of he attention, but don't be surprised if White, with his additional polish, beats them to The Show."

Indeed, White is poised to reach the majors before Leiter and also Rocker, who recently underwent Tommy John surgery. This season, White at the Double-A level has pitched to a 3.54 ERA and 2.05 K/BB ratio in 53 1/3 innings across 11 starts. Since being drafted in the second round in 2018, White has put up an ERA of 3.46 and a K/BB ratio of 3.60 over 33 starts and two relief appearances.

The Rangers in part are in need of rotation help because they recently learned that ace and marquee offseason addition Jacob deGrom will be lost for the season because of an elbow injury. White, however, will not start Tuesday night in place of Jon Gray, who was scratched with a blister. Instead, Cody Bradford will start on short rest, having thrown 99 pitches for Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Texas enters the Angels series with a record of 41-24 and a 4 1/2-game lead over the Astros in the American League West standings.