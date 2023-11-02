Texas Rangers reliever Will Smith has done what no other player in Major League Baseball history has. With the Rangers' clinching win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday, Smith became the first player ever to win three championship rings with three different teams in a span of three years. As well, the CBS Sports research team confirms that Smith is first player in MLB, the NBA, the NFL, or the NHL to win three titles in three years with three different teams.

Smith pitched twice in the World Series for the champion Rangers, throwing 2/3 of an inning in both Games 1 and 4.

The lefty was a member of the Braves when they bested the Astros in the 2021 World Series. The following year, Smith was an Astro for their triumph over the Phillies in the 2022 Fall Classic. This past March, Smith inked a free-agent contract with the Rangers, and that led to, yes, his third ring with as many teams in as many years. Just two other players have ever appeared in three consecutive World Series with different teams. First was Don Baylor, who played in the World Series with the 1986 Red Sox, 1987 Twins, and 1988 A's. Then it was Eric Hinske, who made it with the 2007 Red Sox, 2008 Rays, and 2009 Yankees. Baylor claimed one ring during that stretch, while Hinske earned a pair.

Smith, now 34, pitched in four World Series games for the Braves in 2021 but did not appear in a Series game for the Astros last year. This time around, he logged two games pitched for the Rangers in their World Series triumph over the Diamondbacks. During the regular season, Smith pitched to a 4.40 ERA in 57 1/3 innings for Texas. It was Smith's 11th season in the majors.

