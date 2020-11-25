Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has been released by authorities in Mexico after his former partner chose not to press charges, the Associated Press reports. The Yucatan state prosecutors' office said Tuesday that Arozarena had been detained "for problems relating to his ex-partner."

More from the AP:

The Yucatan state prosecutors' office confirmed Thursday that Arozarena was released because the ex-partner said any damages had been settled. Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Arozarena allegedly tried to take his daughter from his ex-partner, with whom she lived, and had also been accused of assaulting his ex-partner's father. Passan further noted that Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations is looking into the matter. Under the relevant policy, MLB has the freedom to discipline players regardless of legal outcomes.

The Rays issued the following statement on Tuesday: "We are aware of reports that Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico. We are gathering more information on this situation, and we have no further comment at this time."

Mexican media outlet Yucatan Ahora first reported details about the alleged incident.

Arozarena, 25, was the breakout star of the MLB postseason in 2020. Despite having only played in 23 regular-season games for the Rays, he hit .377/.442/.831 with an all-time single postseason record 29 hits and 10 home runs during Tampa Bay's run to the World Series.