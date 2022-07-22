Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco had $650,000 of jewelry stolen from his Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Jacksonville, Fla. last month, according to ESPN. The incident occurred on June 22, when Franco was in town for a rehab assignment with the Durham Bulls while recovering from a quadriceps injury.

Franco kept a safe in his vehicle that contained seven pieces of jewelry and a second safe with $60 inside. That jewelry included an American League championship ring and a Triple-A championship ring. There was also a gold Cuban link chain encrusted with diamonds, and attached to it was a circle medallion with diamonds and a W in the center -- that chain alone was worth $300,000.

According to ESPN, 24-year-old Kahlil Eugene Mathis used a wrench to break into Franco's vehicle at around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of a hotel. The police found out he was able to sell some items at a pawn shop before he was arrested on July 4 -- an arrest that happened thanks to a thumbprint he gave at the pawn shop, according to USA Today. The police also found Franco's safe in an apartment about six miles from the hotel where the incident happened.

Mathis is facing charges for nine separate incidents that occurred since the beginning of 2022. The charges include being a suspect in three other burglaries, resisting arrest, credit card fraud and evidence tampering, per USA Today. Mathis is in custody on bonds that amount to almost $1 million and is due in court Aug. 1.

While the shortstop did not lose everything, authorities told ESPN on Friday that two Cuban link chains and a $44,000 Platinum Rolex have not yet been recovered.

Franco has played 58 games this season and is batting .260 with five home runs and 23 RBIs. The 21-year-old signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays in November.