Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has revealed on social media that he is a victim of an alleged extortion attempt. In an Instagram video, Ortiz said hackers have gained access to his old phone and are threatening to leak its contents unless they receive payment.

Ortiz claimed that he is a "victim of extortion," according to a translation by the Boston Globe. The former Red Sox designated hitter said that, in addition to his old phone, the hackers were able to gain access to his bank accounts.

Ortiz did mention his "fear of what could be exposed out there" if the sensitive information was leaked. He went on to mention that authorities in the United States and the Dominican Republic are working to catch those responsible.

"The criminals know that we are watching them closely and here in the United States, the FBI, the DEA, and now, in the Dominican Republic, the Intelligence Department and the police," Ortiz said.

Ortiz then warned people against accepting any kind of offers from the hackers because they are being so closely monitored.

This would not be the first time Ortiz has been the target of criminal behavior. Back in 2019, a person came up behind Ortiz in a Santo Domingo bar and shot him in the back from point-blank range.

Ortiz spent 14 years with the Red Sox and became one of the franchise' biggest icons. Ortiz hammered 541 home runs and tallied 1,768 RBI while hitting .286 in his career. On top of that, Ortiz earned a reputation as one of the most clutch hitters in baseball history, leading Boston to three World Series titles.