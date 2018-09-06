Rockies' Trevor Story hit the longest home run of the Statcast era and has a better case for MVP than most realize
Story ranks highly in most important categories
Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story homered three times on Wednesday night. One measured in at 505 feet, making it the longest of the 2018 season and of the Statcast era. Here it is in its full glory:
Story has now homered five times in five September games, driving in 10 runs and raising his seasonal line to .298/.354/.566. Even with Coors Field factored in, he has a 129 OPS+ and has accumulated about five wins above replacement, per each of the main statistical websites. Story has catapulted himself into the Most Valuable Player Award discussion.
Take a look at where Story ranks among National League players:
- HR: t-3rd
- RBI: 3rd
- OPS+: 12th
- WAR: 7th
- WPA: 7th
Depending on what factors a voter weighs heaviest, there's a case to be made that Story has been a top-five player in the NL. Baseball Gauge tracks a metric called cWPA -- or championship win probability added -- and Story ranks 16th in that, just behind the likes of Matt Carpenter, Freddie Freeman, Lorenzo Cain and Javier Baez, each a serious candidate.
Realistically, Story isn't going to win the award. He'll probably finish lower than his numbers suggest he should. Voters have always struggled with how to debit hitters for the Coors factor, a problem that has stifled Larry Walker and Todd Helton's Hall of Fame candidacies. As such, Story will be doing well if he finishes in the top-10 of MVP voting.
Of course, Story will likely be fine with that -- particularly if it means the Rockies were able to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West crown.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets' Frazier admits to duping umpire
It was a rubber ball that he happened to grab after losing the real one during his fall into...
-
MLB DFS, Sept. 6: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Wednesday: Story hits three homers
Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action
-
A's reliever slices finger washing knife
Fortunately, things could have ended a lot worse
-
Cubs' Morrow might not return in 2018
Morrow has been out since mid-July with biceps imflammation
-
Ohtani hurt, Trout's FA clock is ticking
Trout is due to hit the open market following the 2020 season