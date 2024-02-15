When the Houston Astros earlier this offseason inked veteran lefty reliever Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract, the expectation was that he would be the team's closer starting in 2024. After all, Hader is an elite reliever who's filled the closer role for two different teams since 2019. Indeed, first-year Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed on Wednesday that Hader would open the season as the Astros' recipient of save opportunities.

Incumbent closer Ryan Pressly, however, seemed caught a bit off guard by the news when Espada told him about the change in roles. "Yeah, it was a surprise, but he makes our team better," Pressly said Thursday, according to the Associated Press. "He's hands-down one of the best relievers in the game. I'm happy he's here and happy to share the bullpen with him. It's going to be a fun time. He seems like a great teammate."

Surprise, however, isn't the same as frustration or objection, and Pressly, of course, sounds ready to accept whatever role he's given: "We got a great bullpen, probably one of the best bullpens in the league," he said. "I get paid to get three outs whether it's the fourth inning or the ninth inning. Whenever the phone rings and they tell me to get in there, I'll get in there."

Pressly, 35, has been Houston's primary closer since the COVID-abbreviated season of 2020. Over that span, he pitched to a 2.99 ERA with 249 strikeouts in 198 ⅔ innings and converted 102 of 118 regular-season save opportunities. In the postseason, Pressly is 14 for 14 in save chances. Now he's poised to become Hader's primary right-handed setup man.