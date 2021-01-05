Sandra Scully, who was the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, died on Sunday night of complications stemming from ALS. She was 76.

Sandra Scully leaves behind a family that includes six children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She had been battling ALS for the last several years, according to CBS Los Angeles.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sandi Scully, the loving wife of Vin and a dear member of the Dodger family," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. "Sandi was Vin's biggest fan and was always there in loving support of him at Dodgers Stadium until she began her battle with ALS. She was truly Vin's and the Scully family's rock, and she will be dearly missed."

Vin and Sandra Scully were married for 47 years prior to her death.

Vin Scully, 93, served as the Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years until he retired at the conclusion of the 2016 season. In September of 2020, Vin Scully auctioned off personal memorabilia and wound up receiving $2 million. His family donated part of those proceeds to UCLA for ALS research, NBC Los Angeles reported.

The legendary Dodgers broadcaster has recently become very active on social media. He started a Twitter account in 2020 and frequently remembers baseball players and moments of the past while also interacting with fans.