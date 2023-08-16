The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday announced that left-hander ace Shane McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery early next week. In addition to missing the remainder of the current season, McClanahan will almost miss all of the 2024 season.

McClanahan originally landed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 4 with forearm tightness. Then a week later, he was transferred to the 60-day IL, which ensured he would miss the rest of the regular season while undergoing further testing. Then came Tuesday's announcement, which confirmed the worst-case scenario had come to pass for McClanahan and the Rays.

The 26-year-old McClanahan sees his 2023 season end after 21 starts. Over that span, he put up a 3.29 ERA (125 ERA+) and a 2.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions have been worth an estimated 2.4 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference. He had also made his second career All-Star Game appearance. Last season, McClanahan finished sixth in the AL Cy Young balloting.

McClanahan joins a growing list of injured Rays starters. Tampa Bay is also without Shane Baz, Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs, and Josh Fleming. The Rays are now down to a rotation that includes Tyler Glasnow, Zach Eflin, recent acquisition Aaron Civale, and Zack Littell.

The Rays entered Tuesday's slate with a 72-49 record and three games back of the Orioles in the American League East standings. The Rays are presently in top wild-card position in the AL.