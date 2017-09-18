SportsLine MLB Playoff Race Projections: Indians streak surges World Series odds

We're deep into the stretch drive of the 2017 season, and that means our focus is squarely on the various and sundry playoff races.

Obviously, a glance at the standings page will give you an idea of where things stand when it comes to those coveted 10 postseason berths, but to peer a bit more deeply into these vital matters we'll turn to our compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. It's partly based on results to date, of course, but how each team projects the rest of the way at the roster level also plays a big role.

So below you'll see each team's forecast regular-season record for 2017, forecast record for the remainder of the season, chances that they make the playoffs via division title or wild-card berth, and then the current chances that they win the pennant and World Series. Pretty much covers it, no? By the way, these numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system.

First, let's jump into the AL:

AMERICAN LEAGUE SEASON FORECAST REST OF SEASON MAKE PLAYOFFS POSTSEASON SUCCESS WINS LOSS WIN% WINS LOSS WIN% WIN DIV PLAYOFF ALCS ODDS LCS% WS ODDS WS% Cleveland Indians 100.6 61.4 62.1% 7.6 4.4 63.4% 100.0% 100.0% 1/1, 50% 36.72% 9/4, 30.8% 19.58% Houston Astros 97.9 64.1 60.5% 6.9 6.1 53.4% 100.0% 100.0% 12/5, 29.4% 21.50% 5/1, 16.7% 8.99% Boston Red Sox 93.3 68.8 57.6% 8.2 4.8 63.4% 85.5% 100.0% 15/4, 21.1% 26.90% 10/1, 9.1% 12.30% New York Yankees 90.1 71.9 55.6% 8.1 4.9 62.4% 14.5% 99.9% 11/2, 15.4% 11.41% 12/1, 7.7% 5.36% Minnesota Twins 85.1 76.9 52.5% 7.1 5.9 54.5% 0.0% 84.1% 25/1, 3.8% 2.89% 50/1, 2% 0.93% Los Angeles Angels 82.9 79.1 51.2% 6.9 6.1 53.0% 0.0% 14.1% 50/1, 2% 0.53% 100/1, 1% 0.19% Seattle Mariners 79.5 82.5 49.1% 5.5 6.5 45.9% 0.0% 0.9% 100/1, 1% 0.01% 200/1, 0.5% 0.01% Texas Rangers 79.4 82.6 49.0% 6.4 6.6 49.0% 0.0% 0.4% 150/1, 0.7% 0.00% 300/1, 0.3% 0.00% Kansas City Royals 79.3 82.7 48.9% 6.3 6.7 48.4% 0.0% 0.3% 150/1, 0.7% 0.01% 300/1, 0.3% 0.00% Baltimore Orioles 78.7 83.3 48.6% 5.7 6.3 47.2% 0.0% 0.1% 1/0, 0% 0.01% 1/0, 0% 0.01% Tampa Bay Rays 78.4 83.7 48.4% 5.4 6.6 44.6% 0.0% 0.2% 1/0, 0% 0.01% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Toronto Blue Jays 75.3 86.7 46.5% 5.3 6.7 43.8% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Oakland Athletics 72.8 89.2 44.9% 6.8 6.2 52.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Detroit Tigers 66.2 95.8 40.9% 4.2 8.8 32.2% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Chicago White Sox 64.7 97.3 40.0% 4.7 8.3 36.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00%



Here's how SportsLine as of Monday projects the American League playoff bracket:

Wild Card Game: Twins at Yankees

Twins at Yankees ALDS: Red Sox vs. Astros

Red Sox vs. Astros ALDS: Wild-card winner vs. Indians

As you see, the Indians are projected to notch 100 or more wins for just the third time in franchise history. SportsLine also now gives the Tribe roughly a one-in-five chance to win the World Series, which is strong. To put that in context, just before the streak began SportsLine gave the Indians an 8.03 percent chance of winning it all.

Despite trailing the Astros by a handful of projected wins, the Red Sox have a significantly higher WS% than does Houston. Elsewhere, the twins are beginning to eek out a bit of separation in the race for the second AL wild card berth. Per the projections, only the Angels at present have a meaningful chance of catching Minnesota.

To the NL ...

NATIONAL LEAGUE SEASON FORECAST REST OF SEASON MAKE PLAYOFFS POSTSEASON SUCCESS WINS LOSS WIN% WINS LOSS WIN% WIN DIV PLAYOFF NLCS ODDS LCS% WS ODDS WS% Los Angeles Dodgers 104.4 57.7 64.4% 8.4 4.6 64.3% 100.0% 100.0% 6/5, 45.5% 43.10% 5/2, 28.6% 23.82% Washington Nationals 97.8 64.2 60.4% 7.8 5.2 59.8% 100.0% 100.0% 14/5, 26.3% 24.94% 7/1, 12.5% 14.21% Arizona Diamondbacks 94.7 67.3 58.4% 7.7 4.3 63.9% 0.0% 100.0% 11/2, 15.4% 12.71% 14/1, 6.7% 6.12% Chicago Cubs 89.9 72.1 55.5% 6.9 6.1 52.8% 88.4% 91.1% 7/2, 22.2% 12.47% 8/1, 11.1% 5.98% Colorado Rockies 88.5 73.5 54.6% 6.5 5.5 54.2% 0.0% 88.2% 10/1, 9.1% 4.18% 25/1, 3.8% 1.51% Milwaukee Brewers 85.9 76.1 53.0% 6.9 6.1 53.0% 10.7% 16.6% 30/1, 3.2% 2.24% 80/1, 1.2% 0.85% St Louis Cardinals 84.0 78.0 51.8% 7.0 6.0 53.7% 0.8% 3.8% 40/1, 2.4% 0.35% 100/1, 1% 0.15% Miami Marlins 75.3 86.7 46.5% 6.3 6.7 48.5% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Pittsburgh Pirates 73.9 88.1 45.6% 5.9 6.1 49.2% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Atlanta Braves 73.5 88.5 45.4% 6.5 7.5 46.6% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% New York Mets 71.3 90.7 44.0% 6.3 6.7 48.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% San Diego Padres 70.6 91.4 43.6% 4.6 8.4 35.2% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Cincinnati Reds 70.3 91.7 43.4% 4.3 7.7 35.8% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% Philadelphia Phillies 63.5 98.5 39.2% 5.5 7.5 42.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00% San Francisco Giants 62.6 99.4 38.6% 4.6 6.4 41.6% 0.0% 0.0% 1/0, 0% 0.00% 1/0, 0% 0.00%



And here's the current projected NL playoff bracket ...

Wild Card Game: Rockies at Diamondbacks

Rockies at Diamondbacks NLDS: Cubs vs. Nationals

Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS: Wild-card winner vs. Dodgers

Since last we talked, the Dodgers have improved their play, and their World Series percentage has enjoyed a related jump. The D-Backs also have the third-highest WS% despite the fact that they'll have to play the Wild Card Game. The big losers this week? It's the Cardinals. Last time out, they had a very playable 38.4 percent chance of making the postseason. After getting swept at Wrigley by the first-place Cubs, that figure is now down to a measly 3.8 percent. Suffice it to say, recent events have been unkind to St. Louis.

Speaking of the Cubs, they begin a 10-game road trip on Tuesday that will likely determine their season. Yes, they've got a healthy lead in the NL Central, but they have four games in Milwaukee and another four in St. Louis coming up. By implication, the Brewers still have a chance.

Developing!