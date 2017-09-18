SportsLine MLB Playoff Race Projections: Indians streak surges World Series odds
Let's see how SportsLine forecasts the race for MLB's 10 playoff spots
We're deep into the stretch drive of the 2017 season, and that means our focus is squarely on the various and sundry playoff races.
Obviously, a glance at the standings page will give you an idea of where things stand when it comes to those coveted 10 postseason berths, but to peer a bit more deeply into these vital matters we'll turn to our compadres over at SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter). Over there, they cook up projections and playoff percentages for each team and tell you what each team's chances of winning the pennant and World Series are. It's partly based on results to date, of course, but how each team projects the rest of the way at the roster level also plays a big role.
So below you'll see each team's forecast regular-season record for 2017, forecast record for the remainder of the season, chances that they make the playoffs via division title or wild-card berth, and then the current chances that they win the pennant and World Series. Pretty much covers it, no? By the way, these numbers aren't just plucked from thin air; they come to us via the SportsLine projection system.
First, let's jump into the AL:
AMERICAN
LEAGUE
SEASON FORECAST
REST OF SEASON
MAKE PLAYOFFS
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WIN DIV
PLAYOFF
ALCS ODDS
LCS%
WS ODDS
WS%
Cleveland Indians
100.6
61.4
62.1%
7.6
4.4
63.4%
100.0%
100.0%
1/1, 50%
36.72%
9/4, 30.8%
19.58%
Houston Astros
97.9
64.1
60.5%
6.9
6.1
53.4%
100.0%
100.0%
12/5, 29.4%
21.50%
5/1, 16.7%
8.99%
Boston Red Sox
93.3
68.8
57.6%
8.2
4.8
63.4%
85.5%
100.0%
15/4, 21.1%
26.90%
10/1, 9.1%
12.30%
New York Yankees
90.1
71.9
55.6%
8.1
4.9
62.4%
14.5%
99.9%
11/2, 15.4%
11.41%
12/1, 7.7%
5.36%
Minnesota Twins
85.1
76.9
52.5%
7.1
5.9
54.5%
0.0%
84.1%
25/1, 3.8%
2.89%
50/1, 2%
0.93%
Los Angeles Angels
82.9
79.1
51.2%
6.9
6.1
53.0%
0.0%
14.1%
50/1, 2%
0.53%
100/1, 1%
0.19%
Seattle Mariners
79.5
82.5
49.1%
5.5
6.5
45.9%
0.0%
0.9%
100/1, 1%
0.01%
200/1, 0.5%
0.01%
Texas Rangers
79.4
82.6
49.0%
6.4
6.6
49.0%
0.0%
0.4%
150/1, 0.7%
0.00%
300/1, 0.3%
0.00%
Kansas City Royals
79.3
82.7
48.9%
6.3
6.7
48.4%
0.0%
0.3%
150/1, 0.7%
0.01%
300/1, 0.3%
0.00%
Baltimore Orioles
78.7
83.3
48.6%
5.7
6.3
47.2%
0.0%
0.1%
1/0, 0%
0.01%
1/0, 0%
0.01%
Tampa Bay Rays
78.4
83.7
48.4%
5.4
6.6
44.6%
0.0%
0.2%
1/0, 0%
0.01%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Toronto Blue Jays
75.3
86.7
46.5%
5.3
6.7
43.8%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Oakland Athletics
72.8
89.2
44.9%
6.8
6.2
52.3%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Detroit Tigers
66.2
95.8
40.9%
4.2
8.8
32.2%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Chicago White Sox
64.7
97.3
40.0%
4.7
8.3
36.3%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Here's how SportsLine as of Monday projects the American League playoff bracket:
- Wild Card Game: Twins at Yankees
- ALDS: Red Sox vs. Astros
- ALDS: Wild-card winner vs. Indians
As you see, the Indians are projected to notch 100 or more wins for just the third time in franchise history. SportsLine also now gives the Tribe roughly a one-in-five chance to win the World Series, which is strong. To put that in context, just before the streak began SportsLine gave the Indians an 8.03 percent chance of winning it all.
Despite trailing the Astros by a handful of projected wins, the Red Sox have a significantly higher WS% than does Houston. Elsewhere, the twins are beginning to eek out a bit of separation in the race for the second AL wild card berth. Per the projections, only the Angels at present have a meaningful chance of catching Minnesota.
To the NL ...
NATIONAL
LEAGUE
SEASON FORECAST
REST OF SEASON
MAKE PLAYOFFS
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WINS
LOSS
WIN%
WIN DIV
PLAYOFF
NLCS ODDS
LCS%
WS ODDS
WS%
Los Angeles Dodgers
104.4
57.7
64.4%
8.4
4.6
64.3%
100.0%
100.0%
6/5, 45.5%
43.10%
5/2, 28.6%
23.82%
Washington Nationals
97.8
64.2
60.4%
7.8
5.2
59.8%
100.0%
100.0%
14/5, 26.3%
24.94%
7/1, 12.5%
14.21%
Arizona Diamondbacks
94.7
67.3
58.4%
7.7
4.3
63.9%
0.0%
100.0%
11/2, 15.4%
12.71%
14/1, 6.7%
6.12%
Chicago Cubs
89.9
72.1
55.5%
6.9
6.1
52.8%
88.4%
91.1%
7/2, 22.2%
12.47%
8/1, 11.1%
5.98%
Colorado Rockies
88.5
73.5
54.6%
6.5
5.5
54.2%
0.0%
88.2%
10/1, 9.1%
4.18%
25/1, 3.8%
1.51%
Milwaukee Brewers
85.9
76.1
53.0%
6.9
6.1
53.0%
10.7%
16.6%
30/1, 3.2%
2.24%
80/1, 1.2%
0.85%
St Louis Cardinals
84.0
78.0
51.8%
7.0
6.0
53.7%
0.8%
3.8%
40/1, 2.4%
0.35%
100/1, 1%
0.15%
Miami Marlins
75.3
86.7
46.5%
6.3
6.7
48.5%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Pittsburgh Pirates
73.9
88.1
45.6%
5.9
6.1
49.2%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Atlanta Braves
73.5
88.5
45.4%
6.5
7.5
46.6%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
New York Mets
71.3
90.7
44.0%
6.3
6.7
48.3%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
San Diego Padres
70.6
91.4
43.6%
4.6
8.4
35.2%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Cincinnati Reds
70.3
91.7
43.4%
4.3
7.7
35.8%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
Philadelphia Phillies
63.5
98.5
39.2%
5.5
7.5
42.0%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
San Francisco Giants
62.6
99.4
38.6%
4.6
6.4
41.6%
0.0%
0.0%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
1/0, 0%
0.00%
And here's the current projected NL playoff bracket ...
- Wild Card Game: Rockies at Diamondbacks
- NLDS: Cubs vs. Nationals
- NLDS: Wild-card winner vs. Dodgers
Since last we talked, the Dodgers have improved their play, and their World Series percentage has enjoyed a related jump. The D-Backs also have the third-highest WS% despite the fact that they'll have to play the Wild Card Game. The big losers this week? It's the Cardinals. Last time out, they had a very playable 38.4 percent chance of making the postseason. After getting swept at Wrigley by the first-place Cubs, that figure is now down to a measly 3.8 percent. Suffice it to say, recent events have been unkind to St. Louis.
Speaking of the Cubs, they begin a 10-game road trip on Tuesday that will likely determine their season. Yes, they've got a healthy lead in the NL Central, but they have four games in Milwaukee and another four in St. Louis coming up. By implication, the Brewers still have a chance.
Developing!
-
MLB Monday: Brewers' last chance?
Plus there's possible AL Wild Card Game preview in the Bronx and lots more from around MLB
-
What the Pirates need to be contenders
The Pirates disappointed in 2017. Will 2018 be any different?
-
2017 might not have a 20-game winner
This has only previously happened twice in history in non-strike seasons
-
MLB Sunday: Boyd flirts with no-hitter
Plus the AL West champ has been crowned and more
-
Astros clinch their first AL West title
The Astros have their first division title since moving to the AL in 2013
-
Tigers' Boyd loses no-hit bit in ninth
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson broke it up with a double
Add a Comment