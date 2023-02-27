University of Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been reinstated after his suspension for what the athletic department termed "a violation in the program." Vitello served his three-game suspension during the recent weekend series against Dayton.

Here was the original statement from the university in full:

"The University and Coach Vitello are working collaboratively with the NCAA to address a violation in the program. Coach Vitello will be suspended for this weekend's series, with Josh Elander serving as acting head coach, and we will provide an update on Monday. Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility. We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comment or details. The University will continue to emphasize-to all staff-the imperative of leading with honesty and integrity."

While the statement did not address the exact nature of the violation, the move came not long after the program announced that shortstop and coveted Kansas transfer Maui Ahuna was still waiting to be cleared for play by the NCAA. Recruiting rules prohibit "communication and contact with a student-athlete enrolled at another NCAA school prior to the student-athlete appearing in the NCAA Transfer Portal." Our R.J. Anderson recently highlighted Ahuna as a noteworthy snub left off his 2023 MLB Draft rankings. In announcing Vitello's reinstatement on Monday, the university also announced that Ahuna's eligibility has been reinstated, which means he'll be available to play right away.

Vitello, 44, is in his sixth season as head coach at Tennessee. Over those five-plus seasons, he has guided the Vols to a record of 194-79 with a College World Series appearance in 2021.