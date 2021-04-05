Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, no longer plans to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers' home opener on Tuesday, citing MLB's announcement that the All-Star game is moving out of Atlanta as his reason. The league announced on Friday that they would be moving the All-Star Game in response to new voting restrictions in Georgia.

An estimated 40,000 people will attend the Rangers' home opener, but Gov. Abbott will not be one of them. Abbott wrote a letter to Neil Leibman, President of Business operations and Chief Operating Officer of the Rangers, on Tuesday explaining his decision:

"Thank you for the invitation to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers' home opening game. I was looking forward to it — until Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta. It is shameful that America's pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives."

He added that Texas will not host any MLB events in the future.

"The State of Texas was proud to help MLB host last season's National League playoff games and the World Series in Arlington," Abbott said. "However, I will not participate in an event held by MLB, and the state will not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events."

MLB is yet to announce a new host city for the 2021 All-Star Game.