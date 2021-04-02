In response to the recent measures undertaken by the state of Georgia to change election regulations, Major League Baseball has decided to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and the first-year player draft out of Atlanta this year. The game was originally scheduled for July 13 at the Braves' Truist Park.

Commissioner Rob Manfred on Friday released the following statement through the league, saying the move is the "best way to demonstrate our values as a sport." Here's Manfred's full statement:

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support. "We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season's All-Star festivities. In addition, MLB's planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects will move forward. We are finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly."

As Manfred's statement says, a new host city has not yet been determined. According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the new host will not be Los Angeles, which is slated to host the All-Star Game in 2022 at Dodger Stadium.

President Biden recently announced his support for such a decision by MLB. Prior to that, Players Association director Tony Clark perhaps foretold such a step when he told the Boston Globe that the union body is "very much aware" of the situation in Georgia and the potential optics of holding the All-Star Game in the state.

The bill, which was recently signed into law by Georgia governor Brian Kemp, includes "new restrictions on voting by mail and gives the legislature greater control over how elections are run," according to CBS News. It has been opposed by both Democrats and voting rights groups who believe the law will "disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color."

MLB previously was pressured to move the All-Star Game out of Phoenix in 2011 in response to the state's immigration policies, but then commissioner Bud Selig opted not to do so. More recently, the NBA relocated its All-Star Game out of North Carolina in 2017 as a response to that states laws targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community.