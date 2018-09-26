The Jonah Keri Podcast: Jeff Passan
Jonah Keri sits down with Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports to talk all things baseball
In this episode: Jonah Keri casts a ballot with Yahoo Sports MLB writer Jeff Passan on MLB's unorthodox approach to lifetime suspensions; the corrupt market for international player signings; why Jacob deGrom should be NL MVP; the twists and turns of awards and Hall of Fame voting; the sleeping giant that is the players' union; sports fans' dilemma of rooting for the home team vs. supporting players' rights; how to fix MLB's service time rules; what Shohei Ohtani's 2019 season might look like after Tommy John surgery, and much more!
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giants window closed, what is next?
The Giants aren't good anymore and now have lots of players in their 30s locked up long te...
-
Astros clinch AL West title
They'll face the Indians in the ALDS
-
MLB Tuesday: Brewers closing in on Cubs
Plus the Rockies moved into wild-card position. Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's...
-
Ohtani will undergo Tommy John surgery
Surgery was recommended earlier this month
-
MLB hot seat tracker
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the MLB managerial caro...
-
Wright 'unlikely' to play until Friday
The Mets don't want to disrespect the integrity of the playoff race