The Jonah Keri Podcast: Jeff Passan

Jonah Keri sits down with Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports to talk all things baseball

In this episode: Jonah Keri casts a ballot with Yahoo Sports MLB writer Jeff Passan on MLB's unorthodox approach to lifetime suspensions; the corrupt market for international player signings; why Jacob deGrom should be NL MVP; the twists and turns of awards and Hall of Fame voting; the sleeping giant that is the players' union; sports fans' dilemma of rooting for the home team vs. supporting players' rights; how to fix MLB's service time rules; what Shohei Ohtani's 2019 season might look like after Tommy John surgery, and much more! 

