The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ken Hill

Jonah Keri talks to former major league All-Star Ken Hill

In this episode: Jonah Keri toes the rubber with former major league All-Star pitcher Ken Hill on the moment he felt he could succeed in the big leagues; the delightful arrogance of the '94 Expos; the colorful and fearsome '95 Cleveland team; the ecstasy and agony of being the father of a world-class athlete, and more! 

