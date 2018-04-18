The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ken Hill

Getty

In this episode: Jonah Keri toes the rubber with former major league All-Star pitcher Ken Hill on the moment he felt he could succeed in the big leagues; the delightful arrogance of the '94 Expos; the colorful and fearsome '95 Cleveland team; the ecstasy and agony of being the father of a world-class athlete, and more!

