The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ken Hill
Jonah Keri talks to former major league All-Star Ken Hill
In this episode: Jonah Keri toes the rubber with former major league All-Star pitcher Ken Hill on the moment he felt he could succeed in the big leagues; the delightful arrogance of the '94 Expos; the colorful and fearsome '95 Cleveland team; the ecstasy and agony of being the father of a world-class athlete, and more!
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
-
What to make of Jansen's troubling start
The Dodgers once-automatic closer has already doubled last year's total of blown saves
-
Stanton to be moved down the lineup?
Stanton is off to a slow start in his first season with the Yanks
-
No need to apologize
Something of a story was made about a non-story
-
Braves add Bautista on minor-league deal
And they'll use Joey Bats as a third baseman
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Apr. 18
SportsLine's senior analyst has put together a three-team parlay that would pay 6-1
-
MLB DFS, Apr. 18: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...