The Marlins' Double-A team reportedly drew more fans than the Marlins on Wednesday

The Marlins are bad. This is essentially by design, as the club this past offseason traded away Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon in the service of cutting payroll and tanking. The thing with the Marlins, though, is that even when they were passable on the field, people didn't care about them. So what happens when you turn a respectable roster than no one cares about into the smoking husk of a 1977 Chevy Vega lodged in a roadside ditch? No one shows up to your games.

The first of many successive nadirs may have been reached on Wednesday night. Here are the grim details from The Score ...

The Marlins drew a meager 6,150 fans when they hosted the New York Mets - owners of the best record in baseball. The attendance was so low that Miami's Double-A affiliate in Jacksonville drew more (6,960) to their home opener against the Mobile BayBears.

All right. It's hard to get outdrawn by a minor-league club, but the Marlins are nothing if not committed to braving the high seas of ineptitude. Also worth noting is that their opponents, the Mets, are a team with a national fan base. As well, South Florida is famously home to a number of New York expats. As such, you may assume at very limited peril that a number of those 6,150 fans were not there in the name of the Marlins.

Speaking of which, the Marlins host the Rays on July 2. Here's some metaphorical footage ...

Marlins Fever: Don't concern yourselves too much with catching it. Not that you were.