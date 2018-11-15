The Marlins reveal their new logo; new uniforms should be coming soon

Last season for the Marlins was the first under the new ownership group, with the most visible member being CEO Derek Jeter. The first thing the new owners did was slash payroll, sending out star outfielders Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich, among others. More recently, they've gotten rid of the "Home Run Feature" from left-center that was sort of the defining trait of Marlins Park.

Next on the list? A new logo. We've known for a while the Marlins were going to be changing their logo and uniforms for next season and we appear to be getting a glimpse with this video, posted to the Marlins official YouTube channel:

If you don't want to watch the video and instead just want to see the logo, here you go:

There's a new look in South Beach. Miami Marlins on YouTube

Generally speaking, the initial public opinion on cosmetic changes like this is something along the lines of "OMG, that is so awful!" For me, though, this is a big improvement. That hypothetical quote from the last sentence was actually my reaction the last time the Marlins changed their logo and uniforms. There were just too many colors, for one. This scheme works well and I like the more realistic and prominent fish.