The Detroit Tigers are still early in their managerial search after Rob Gardenhire abruptly retired for health reasons late in the regular season. Lloyd McClendon served as the interim manager, and the club is now looking for a new full-time skipper.

On Friday, Tigers GM Al Avila confirmed Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch are among the team's managerial candidates, according to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News. Cora and Hinch both served a season-long suspension in 2020 for their roles in the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

"I have them on my list," Avila told reporters on Friday (via ESPN). "... Right now, we're not in a rush."

Cora, 44, was Hinch's bench coach with the 2017 Astros and was heavily implicated in their sign-stealing scheme by MLB. Cora then served as manager of the 2018 Red Sox, who had their own illegal sign-stealing scheme.

The Red Sox recently parted ways with manager Ron Roenicke and chief baseball office Chaim Bloom declined to answer questions about Cora possibly returning to the team. The Astros picked up manager Dusty Baker's contract option for 2021 a few weeks ago.

Hinch, 46, was fired soon after Houston's sign-stealing punishment was announced. Cora and the Red Sox parted ways after the Astros' punishment was announced and before the Red Sox's punishment was announced. Hinch and Cora are eligible to return in 2021 even though only 60 games were played in 2020.

The Tigers went 23-35 this season, their fourth straight year with a sub-.400 winning percentage. Their top prospects are starting to reach the big leagues (Casey Mize, Isaac Paredes, Tarik Skubal, etc.) and they figure to seek a manager with experience developing young players. Cora and Hinch both qualify.