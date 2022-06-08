The Detroit Tigers aim to secure a mini-sweep on Wednesday afternoon. Detroit toppled the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, and the two teams face off in a quick rematch at PNC Park. Detroit is 22-33 overall and 7-18 on the road this season. Pittsburgh is 24-29 overall and 13-16 at home.

Tigers vs. Pirates money line: Pirates -125, Tigers +105

Tigers vs. Pirates over-under: eight runs

Tigers vs. Pirates run line: Pirates -1.5 (+170)



Detroit: The Tigers are 12-18 in day games



Pittsburgh: The Pirates are 10-12 in day games

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit's offense could be in a favorable position in this matchup. The Tigers are facing a starter in Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller that has a 5.97 career ERA and a 5.77 ERA in 2022. This season, Keller is walking 4.33 batters per nine innings, and Detroit can take advantage of his potential ineffectiveness. From there, Detroit's pitching projection is quite strong behind Alex Faedo as a starting pitcher and an electric bullpen. Faedo has allowed two runs or fewer in every 2022 start, and Detroit's bullpen ranks in the top three of the American League in both ERA (2.84) and wins above replacement.

Tigers relievers have a 47.2 percent ground ball rate this season, and opponents are generating only 0.63 home runs per nine innings. Pittsburgh's offense is also scuffling mightily in 2022. The Pirates are dead-last in the National League in runs scored (188), doubles (73), and total bases (621), with bottom-three marks in home runs (46), batting average (.226), on-base percentage (.298) and slugging percentage (.359) in 2022.

Why you should back the Pirates

Pittsburgh has the benefit of playing at home, and the Pirates project to slow Detroit's offense. Pirates starter Keller has allowed two runs or fewer in three straight outings, and he has a 47.4 percent ground ball rate this season. The Pirates are also solid in the bullpen, posting a top-five mark in reliever WAR with a 3.98 ERA and less than a home run allowed per nine innings.

From there, Detroit's offense is not exactly potent. The Tigers have scored the fewest runs (155) in Major League Baseball this season, and the underlying numbers aren't much better. Detroit is dead-last in the American League in home runs (30), slugging percentage (.320) and total bases (569). The Tigers are also in the bottom three of the AL in hits (391), doubles (74), walks (130), batting average (.220), and on-base percentage (.279) in 2022.

How to make Tigers vs. Pirates picks

