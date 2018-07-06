Trevor Bauer has been excellent in keeping the Indians' rotation on the right track

Thursday night on CBS Sports HQ, MLB analyst Jim Bowden broke down the chances for Indians starter Trevor Bauer to make the All-Star team for the first time in his career. The leap forward Bauer has taken this season might be getting lost in the shuffle for various reasons, but it's been pretty huge.

In fact, Bauer's done a huge job for the Indians in keeping their rotation together. Many will point to Corey Kluber, and that's obvious because Kluber is a two-time Cy Young winner. Bauer has a better ERA, FIP and more innings pitched, though. It's true!

Especially with the bullpen going through struggles earlier in the season, Carlos Carrasco being hurt and pitching to an ERA north of 4 and Danny Salazar not even throwing a pitch this season, Bauer taking a huge step forward has been of utmost importance for the Indians.

Here's a table with Bauer's previous career-best mark compared to his 2018 pace:



ERA FIP WHIP K IP ERA+ WAR Career best 4.19 3.88 1.311 196 190 112 3.2 2018 pace 2.45 2.16 1.088 297 231 2/3 179 6.9

I double- and triple-checked those pace numbers, but they check out. He's striking out 11.6 batters per nine innings and is averaging nearly seven innings per start. He already has a career high in WAR.

Bauer ranks in the top 10 in the AL in the following:

5th in WAR among pitchers

5th in ERA

3rd in ERA+

10th in WHIP

5th in K/9

2nd in innings

3rd in strikeouts

9th in strikeout to walk rate

First in home run rate (just five allowed in 121 1/3 IP)

At age 27, the former No. 3 overall draft pick is likely set to make his first All-Star Game, and he's more than deserving. He's been unbelievable and especially with some of the pitching issues the Indians went through, his value has been off the charts.